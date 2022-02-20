Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Leopard Racing retain P1 as Foggia gets back on track – and pipped to the top late on.

Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) has retained his grip on the top in Portugal, with the Japanese rider leaving it late but coming out on top to deny new teammate Dennis Foggia by just 0.019. Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) made it a Honda 1-2-3, exactly a tenth in further arrears.

There was a bigger gap of a couple of tenths back to Carlos Tatay (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP), with the Spaniard, in turn, 0.297 ahead of Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse). John McPhee was sixth as the Scot gets to grips with his Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max machine, with Sergio Garcia (GASGAS Aspar Team) 0.003 further back and Alberto Surra (Rivacold Snipers Team) 0.077.

David Muñoz (BOE SKX) followed up a top three on Day 1 with ninth on Day 2, and the Spaniard was top rookie as he slotted in 0.144 behind Surra. Izan Guevara (GASGAS Aspar Team) completed the top ten.

There were some crashes on Day 2, most notably a tumble for Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) as the Turk crashed and collected his new teammate, Adrian Fernandez. Fernandez was ok and Öncü headed for the Medical Center, given the all-clear for fractures but suffering with pain in his foot.

Elia Bartolini (QJMotor Avintia Racing Team) was the sole crasher in the first session. The Öncü incident was in the second session, in which Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Guevara also fell. McPhee crashed in session three, riders all ok.

That’s a wrap on Day 2, with more to come on Monday. Stay up to date on motogp.com and across social media as the lightweight class take on pre-season.

Moto3™ TOP THREE – DAY 2

1 Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) – Honda – 1:47.390

2 Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) – Honda – +0.019

3 Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) – Honda – +0.119

