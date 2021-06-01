Lift the covers: The 2022 KTM 300 EXC TPI Erzbergrodeo is the most ready to race extreme enduro bike available.

The ultimate tribute to the iconic Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, the special edition KTM 300 EXC TPI ERZBERGRODEO is built with the sole purpose to conquer the Iron Giant. With a host of race-developed parts as standard and for 2022 featuring a special Red Bull Erzbergrodeo graphic kit, it is built to power through the toughest terrain with extreme agility and ease.

KTM’s relationship with the world-known Red Bull Erzbergrodeo dates back a few decades already. This long and successful history dates to the event’s inception in 1995, with KTM riders taking no less than 16 wins since then. To celebrate the wealth of race success already achieved and with a keen eye on future victories, KTM is proud to introduce the 2022 KTM 300 EXC TPI ERZBERGRODEO as a special tribute to the iconic event.

Using the 2022 edition of the wildly successful fuel-injected KTM 300 EXC TPI as a platform, the KTM 300 EXC TPI ERZBERGRODEO steps up the READY TO RACE-ability with several race-inspired upgrades. Taking feedback from elite extreme enduro riders into consideration, the KTM 300 EXC TPI ERZBERGRODEO is specially built for the toughest offroad terrain across the globe.

Featuring a long list of special protection parts, including closed hand guards, clutch slave cylinder protection, a robust skid plate, brake disc guards and radiator protection, the 2022 KTM 300 EXC TPI ERZBERGRODEO is developed to withstand the most extreme, jagged rock-hopping scenario.

The 2022 KTM 300 EXC TPI ERZBERGRODEO also comes with further additions such as factory wheels with anodized orange hubs, enduro-specific pull straps, radiator fan, mapping select switch, CNC machined triple clamps, a grippier Factory seat and a special frame coating in orange for added racing appeal.

2022 KTM 300 EXC TPI ERZBERGRODEO – RACE-FOCUSED FEATURES

// Special Red Bull Erzbergrodeo graphics

// Frame finishing coated in racing orange

// Factory wheels with anodized hubs

// METZELER 6 DAYS EXTREME soft tire set-up

// Closed, heavy-duty handguards

// Radiator fan & radiator protectors

// CNC-machined triple clamps

// Factory seat & lightweight skid plate

// Chain guide bracket protection

// SUPERSPROX STEALTH rear sprocket

// Clutch save cylinder protection & orange oil plug

// Front & rear pull straps

// Front brake disc guard

// Solid rear disk & disk guard

// Rear brake safety wire

// Map selector switch

Joachim Sauer – KTM Product Manager: “The KTM 300 EXC TPI ERZBERGRODEO is a bike 100% built for purpose – and that purpose is to tackle the most extreme of trails like those found at the notorious Red Bull Erzbergrodeo. Receiving all the updates of our 2022 KTM EXC model range, this special edition bike has features developed by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing riders to meet the extreme demands of every hard enduro rider. For 2022 it also comes with a unique set of Red Bull Erzbergrodeo graphics that make it stand out in any paddock. This is undeniably the most READY TO RACE extreme enduro motorcycle on the market – a bike that is fully ready to line up in the quarry and tackle the famous Iron Giant.”

The 2022 KTM 300 EXC TPI ERZBERGRODEO will be available in authorised KTM dealers from June 2021 onwards.

For more KTM Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page KTM Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official KTM Motorcycles UK website www.ktm.com/en-gb.html

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

