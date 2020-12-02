The Ducati World Première web series has come to an end with the fifth and final episode in which the Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer unveiled the new Monster. A motorcycle that marked the history of Ducati like few others. It is the best-selling model ever: more than 350,000 have been produced since its presentation.

The new Monster represents all the essence of Ducati in the lightest, most compact and essential form possible. You can already guess it from the name: Monster, nothing else.

The recipe is the original 1993 one: a sporty engine, but perfect for road use, combined with a Superbike-derived frame. All that you need to have fun, every day.

The new Monster is based on the same concepts that bind it to the unforgettable Monster 900, the first, true sports naked, but reinterpreted and updated. The result is a bike with an advanced, easy and efficient chassis, capable of immediately establishing the perfect feeling with the rider. The riding position is less loaded on the wrists and the engine offers an excellent balance between power, torque and ease of handling.

To create the new Monster, the engineers and designers started from scratch, but with a clear idea of the key points around which the new bike was to be built. Lean and agile, the bike incorporates the guidelines and the DNA of each Monster that make it immediately recognizable: fuel tank shaped like a “bison back”, “shoulder-embedded” round headlight, clean tail and engine at the centre of the scene. The language, however, is new and modern. The shapes have evolved in a direction in which essentiality and technology are enhanced by design, as in the circular profile of the front LED headlight and in the “sweeping” direction indicators.

The new Monster is sporty and fun.

The Monster is powered by the Testastretta 11° 937 cc twin cylinder L-shaped engine, with desmodromic distribution and Euro 5 homologation. Compared to the previous 821 it increases in displacement, power, torque and decreases in weight (-2.4 kg) to contribute to the lightness of the bike and offer better rideability. It now delivers 111 hp at 9,250 rpm with maximum torque of 9.5 Nm delivered at just 6,500 rpm, proving to be efficient and reactive in throttle response. Thanks to the increased displacement, the torque is improved at all revs, particularly in the medium-low range, most used on the road and between curves. This guarantees thrilling performance as well as riding ease and pleasure, also supported by the new gearbox and the Ducati Quick Shift Up / Down fitted as standard. The Monster is also available in a 35-kW version, suitable for A2 license holders.

The new Monster is light.

To ensure maximum fun, great attention was paid to weight reduction in the creation of the new Monster. Chassis, accessory elements and superstructures have been redesigned from the ground up to create a compact and lightweight bike, perfect for everyday use as well as for sports use.

The aluminium Front Frame replicates the same concept found on the Panigale V4. It is short and attached directly to engine heads. With a weight of only 3 kg this frame is 4.5 kg lighter (60% less) than the previous trellis, helping to reduce the dry weight of the bike to just 166 kg.

Each component has been redesigned and lightened: the rims lose 1.7 kg and the swingarm is lightened by 1.6 kg. The rear subframe decreases by 1.9 kg thanks also to the GFRP (Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer) technology with which it was made, that has allowed the optimization of shapes and surfaces to the benefit of lightness and dimensional compactness. The total weight saving is 18 kg compared to the Monster 821.

The new Monster is easy, in any situation.

The height from the ground of the seat of the new Monster is 820 mm. This, combined with the narrow sides of the bike, allows the rider to put his feet on the ground very easily. A seat is available as an accessory that reduces the height from the ground to 800 mm, while still maintaining good padding. Also a kit of springs for the suspension can be purchased, which lower the vehicle by reducing the seat height to 775 mm from the ground.

To ensure maximum manoeuvrability at low speeds and facilitate manoeuvring from a standstill, the steering angle has been increased to 36° (+7° compared to the 821). The handlebar has been brought closer to the rider’s torso by about 7 cm to have a more upright riding position that guarantees greater comfort and control. The position of the feet has also been changed, and the legs are now less curled up. All this translates into greater riding ease, even in city traffic.

The new Monster is technological.

The standard equipment includes ABS Cornering, Traction Control and Wheelie Control, all adjustable to different levels of intervention. The sporty character of the bike is also underlined by the Launch Control which ensures lightning-fast starts. This electronic equipment allows to express the performance of the bike with a high level of active safety.

The new Monster is equipped with three Riding Modes (Sport, Urban, Touring) that allow to shape the character of the bike according to tastes and needs. Everything is easily managed through the handlebar controls and the 4.3″ colour TFT dashboard featuring racing graphics that echo those of the Panigale V4, with a large rev counter that shows the indication of the gear inserted.

The Monster has always been a symbol of customization.

To allow each Monsterista to make their bike even more unique, sticker kits have been created that enhance the shapes of the Monster and celebrate Ducati’s sportiness. For those wishing to accentuate the style of their Monster in an even more decisive way, cover kits will also be available. As with all Ducati motorcycles, a wide range of Ducati Performance accessories is also available, such as the double Termignoni approved silencer with carbon fibre end caps. In the section dedicated to the configurator on Ducati.com all the customization options can be viewed.

The new Monster is available in Ducati Red and Dark Stealth with black wheels, Aviator Grey with GP Red wheels. For those who want the bike with an even sportier image, there is the Plus version in the same colours with an aerodynamic windshield and the cover for the passenger seat as standard.

The Monster will be available in Ducati dealerships starting from April 2021.

