Light on the head and the pocket, the full carbon LS2 MX701 Explorer C dual sport helmet weighs in at just 1380g and sells for only £299.99.

The shell is 100% carbon fibre, made from 6k twill weave, which is light, strong and maintains fabric stability, even when formed into complex contours.

Three outer shell sizes offer the closest possible helmet in each fitment range, while the long-oval shape and laser-cut foam inserts follow the natural contour of the head and give a snug and comfortable fit.

The breathable hypoallergenic liner adds to the luxury feel and it is removable and washable for season-long freshness.

Dynamic flow-through ventilation, with intake ports at the crown, sides and chin, internal channels and rear exhaust ports, keeps the rider cool and comfortable.

The wide aperture gives a huge view and the visor is Pinlock-ready – a Pinlock anti-fog shield is included as standard. Behind that sits a drop-down sun visor.

The peak is adjustable and can also be removed, transforming the Explorer C into a sport style helmet for road or track use.

A Double D-Ring Buckle gives secure fastening and for added strength the chin strap is anchored to the shell with LS2’s unique Metal Security Plates.

For complete peace of mind, an Emergency Release System allows first responders to take out the cheek pads in seconds, so the Explorer C can be removed with minimal movement of a fallen rider’s head and neck.

The MX701 Explorer C comes in sizes XS-2XL, is ECE 22.05 certified and is available in a solid carbon finish and six graphic options.

Retail prices are £299.99 for the solid carbon option and £319.99 for graphics.

