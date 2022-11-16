Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Limited Edition Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Special Livery in John McGuinness 100TH TT Start Replica.

The Honda Fireblade is a legendary motorcycle. John McGuinness MBE is a legendary rider. Together at the Isle of Man TT, over the years, they have produced absolute road racing magic.

And, to celebrate John’s 100th TT start earlier this year – and in the Fireblade’s 30th anniversary year – Honda UK are joining the two forever by creating just 30 John McGuinness 100th Start replica CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SPs.

John is delighted by the project:

“The stars aligned for me to be back on a Honda Fireblade for my 100th TT start. It’s an awesome bike and has meant so much to me over my career. And, if I think about it, to so many other riders over the last 30 years too. I’m proud of my connection with its place in TT history and of this, my replica. There is no event like the Isle of Man TT in the world and this motorcycle celebrates Honda’s, and my own part, racing in it. That feels good. Really good.”

Neil Fletcher, Head of Motorcycles at Honda UK added:

“We are absolutely delighted to celebrate these icons and bring two such important names in racing together, John McGuinness and the Fireblade, to make this special edition. It gives those lucky few people their chance to own a bit of history. We couldn’t be prouder of the outcome.”

ABOUT THE BIKE

The 2022 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is armed with MotoGP tech throughout its four-cylinder engine, RCV213V-inspired aerodynamics, Öhlins Smart Electronic Control (SE-C) 43mm NPX forks and TT-36 rear shock, and full Brembo braking. In celebration of the Fireblade’s 30th year Honda have produced, in limited numbers, a 30th Anniversary model. And it’s this already special bike which forms the base of the new John McGuinness 100th Start replica.

As standard, the details set it apart; on start-up, there’s a ‘Ring of Fire’ screen animation as the display loads. The serial number is laser-engraved on the top yoke and 30th Anniversary logos are found on the Smart Key and laser-engraved on the Akrapovic muffler, marking the machine’s special place in Honda history.

But then, the special factor goes up several notches. And here’s why:

The John McGuinness 100 th Start Fireblade wears a full replica respray, incorporating Gold detailing and film strip (showing all of John’s TT starts on a Honda and 100 th start sponsor logos) and Gold wheel stripes.

Start Fireblade wears a full replica respray, incorporating Gold detailing and film strip (showing all of John’s TT starts on a Honda and 100 start sponsor logos) and Gold wheel stripes. John’s signature will crown the airbox cover

Each will display an individually numbered plaque on the headstock

And equipped with a Genuine Honda Accessories carbon fibre front mudguard (weighing just 255g, 38% lighter than stock) and 10% lighter carbon rear hugger, plus rear seat cowl and tall screen

Metzeler Racetec RR tyres will be fitted – the original set of tyres will also be provided

No more than 30 units to be built; £30,000 OTR retail price

There’s more. Alongside the bike itself, here’s what comes with it:

Custom Fireblade garage mat

Genuine Honda Accessories indoor body cover

3D laser-engraved crystal featuring a design of the John McGuinness 100 th Start replica

Start replica An opportunity for a personal handover from John McGuinness MBE himself, at Honda Racing UK in Louth

All enquires and orders for the John McGuinness CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 100th Start replica are to be via the Honda dealer network.

This limited edition Fireblade will be on display on the Honda stand throughout Motorcycle Live at the NEC from 19th to 27th November.

ABOUT THE MAN

John McGuinness is the second most successful TT racer of all time, next to the late, great Joey Dunlop. Regarded as a real roads specialist, Morecambe’s finest is also a vastly experienced short circuit racer having ridden in 24-hour World Endurance races like the Bol d’Or and Le Mans, 500cc GPs and the Daytona 200. He’s a former British 250cc Champion, has ridden in World Supersport and finished third in the 2009 British Superstock Championship.

McGuinness has achieved wins at all the International road racing events, but it’s his mastery of the infamous 37.73-mile public roads course on the Isle of Man that’s largely defined his career and cemented his legendary status as one of the true giants of pure road racing.

Making his TT debut in 1996, he won the best newcomer title in the 250cc class. Three years later, he took his first win, the 250cc Lightweight TT. Over the ensuing two decades (1999-2019) he’s accumulated an incredible 47 podiums of which 23 were TT wins. His experience and course knowledge are second to none and he was also the first man to break through the 130mph barrier, which he achieved in a memorable 2007 centenary year, on an HM Plant sponsored Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade.

For more Honda Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page Honda Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official Honda Motorcycles UK website honda.co.uk/motorcycles.html

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security