LIQUI MOLY enters the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP). From the upcoming season, the German oil and additive specialist will be the exclusive lubricant partner for the series as well as the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) and the FIM Snowcross World Championship (SNX). “Both technology and riders can also rely on us off road,” says Peter Baumann, Marketing Director at LIQUI MOLY.

The company offers an extensive range of chemicals for two-wheel machines: from motor oils to gear oils, fork oils, additives, greases, service sprays and cleaning products to brake fluids, chain oils and leather care products. In total, there are over 100 products specifically for motorcycles, including some developments especially for the off-road sector.

“This makes LIQUI MOLY a strong partner who will also provide us with important technological support,” says David Luongo, CEO of Infront Moto Racing, who is responsible for promoting the racing series. “We look forward to benefiting from the expertise of this oil specialist.”

LIQUI MOLY will also be the title sponsor for the MXGP races in Germany. “Motorbike fans already know us from MotoGP, where we have been the official oil supplier for all teams in Moto2 and Moto3 for many years. Enduro fans also know who we are from our cooperation with Betamotors,” says Peter Baumann, Marketing Director at LIQUI MOLY. “By showing our commitment to MXGP, MXoN and SNX, we want to specifically target the off-road sector and make them curious about our tailor-made products.”

LIQUI MOLY has not only continuously expanded its motorcycle range in recent years. Sales also increased more in this segment than the company’s total sales. “This year we will generate three times the turnover than we did five years ago,” says Peter Baumann. “This shows that more and more motorbikers are convinced of our quality.”

