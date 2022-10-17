Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Liqui Moly extends agreement as Moto2™ and Moto3™ lubricant supplier, retains German GP title sponsorship.

The German company will keep top billing at the Sachsenring and remains exclusive lubricant supplier to Moto2™ and Moto3™ until 2027.

Dorna Sports is delighted to announce two contract extensions with long term partner Liqui Moly. The first extends Liqui Moly’s tenure as the exclusive lubricant supplier to the Moto2™ and Moto3™ classes until 2027, and the second confirms the German brand will maintain title sponsorship of their home Grand Prix at the Sachsenring, also until 2027.

Lubricant giant Liqui Moly was founded in 1957 in Ulm and has grown to become one of the world’s best-known brands in the sphere. From inception through the development process to the end product, Liqui Moly’s range is manufactured in Germany with the precision engineering the brand is known for, and that excellence is now confirmed to continue supplying Moto2™ and Moto3™ until 2027.

As its products continue to prove vital on track for the intermediate and lightweight classes, Liqui Moly will also continue to lend its name to the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland until 2027 as the brand continues as title sponsor of the event at the iconic Sachsenring.

Peter Baumann, Marketing Director, Liqui Moly: “Our role as exclusive lubricant supplier to the Moto2 and Moto3 classes has become a major part of our marketing strategy for our business with two-wheel products. We are proud to meet the specs with an oil everybody can buy for their bike from the shelf. It‘s only logical to extend our existing contract, including 2027, in this matter, and also as a promotional partner overall and naming rights partner for the LIQUI MOLY Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland.”

Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer at Dorna Sports: “It’s always great news to extend an agreement with a longstanding partner, and that’s very much true in this case as Liqui Moly are confirmed to continue as both lubricant supplier to Moto2 and Moto3 and as title sponsor of the German Grand Prix. The health of Moto2 and Moto3 has never been better and we’re really happy to continue working with all those partners who’ve contributed so much to their success already. Confirming another five years of collaboration with Liqui Moly is a big positive for Moto2, Moto3 and the Championship as a whole.”

