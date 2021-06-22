The competition by the official lubricant supplier of Moto2 and Moto3 enters the next round.

Until 30 June, the German motor oil and additive producer will raffle off two tickets to MotoGP with exclusive access to the paddock. Two people will be lucky enough to experience a 2022 racing weekend from an unusual perspective. The winners will get a behind-the-scenes look at motorsport and the LIQUI MOLY Intact GP team that most motorsport fans would only be able to see on television. The competition can be entered at bestbrand.liqui-moly.com and on the lubricant specialist’s social media channels. LIQUI MOLY, the official supplier of MotoGP, would like the participants to say which motor oil is used by all Moto2 and Moto3 racing bikes.

Tested in racing. Proven on the road.

MotoGP is the most successful motorbike racing series in the world. All 20 races each year are broadcast to more than 200 countries and are watched by a total of 280 million people each season. All teams in the Moto2 and 3 classes use LIQUI MOLY Motorbike 4T Synth 5W-40 Race. A product that meets all requirements – on the race track as well as on the road.

