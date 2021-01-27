Liqui Moly To Title Sponsor German Grand Prix Until 2023

The exclusive lubricant supplier to the Moto2™ and Moto3™ classes will take top billing at the German Grand Prix from 2021 to 2023.

Dorna Sports is delighted to announce a new agreement with Liqui Moly that will see the German lubricant giant take top billing at the German Grand Prix from 2021 to 2023. The event will therefore be named the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland for the next three years.

Founded in Ulm in 1957, Liqui Moly has become a globally-recognised byword for quality in lubricants, with 4,000 products available worldwide – all researched, developed and manufactured in Germany. A long-term partner of MotoGP™, the company has been the exclusive lubricant supplier to the Moto2™ and Moto3™ classes since 2015, an agreement recently extended until 2023, and was the title sponsor of the Gran Premio de Teruel in 2020. The Liqui Moly name also features on now-iconic trackside advertising at the majority of the tracks on the MotoGP™ calendar; another contract recently extended for another three years.

This new agreement to title sponsor the next three German Grands Prix only serves to strengthen the partnership between Dorna and Liqui Moly, and includes private Liqui Moly hospitality on site at each Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland to make it a true blue-riband event.

Peter Baumann, Marketing Director, Liqui Moly: “After having been successfully present at MotoGP for nine years, we can now take our cooperation with Dorna to a new level. We are very pleased about the opportunity to be the official title sponsor of our home Grand Prix from this year on. The Liqui Moly Motorcycle Grand Prix of Germany will further strengthen our global brand presence.”

Pau Serracanta, Managing Director, Dorna Sports: “We’re very proud to announce this agreement with Liqui Moly and add to our ever-growing partnership. The Liqui Moly name is a well-established and respected part of the MotoGP paddock and it’s gives me great pleasure to see their commitment to the sport expand once again. Liqui Moly stands for quality, something perfectly showcased in their role as exclusive lubricant supplier to the Moto2 and Moto3 classes, and it’s great news to see the Liqui Moly name take top billing at their home Grand Prix over the next three years.”

For more Motorcycle Lubricant News check out our dedicated news page Motorcycle Lubricant News

Or visit the official Liqui Moly website liqui-moly.com/en/gb/

For more MotoGP info check out our dedicated MotoGP News page superbike-news.co.uk/motogp-latest-news/

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here