Liqui Moly to title sponsor Gran Premio de Teruel, extends agreement to supply Moto2™ and Moto3™ lubricants.

The exclusive lubricant supplier to the Moto2™ and Moto3™ classes extends that agreement until 2023 – and will headline the second event at MotorLand Aragon in 2020.

Dorna Sports is pleased to announce contract extensions with Liqui Moly that will see the German lubricant giant remain the exclusive lubricant supplier to the Moto2™ and Moto3™ classes until 2023, as well as take top billing at the 2020 Gran Premio de Teruel as title sponsor. The Grand Prix, set to take place at MotorLand Aragon from the 23rd to the 25th of October, will be named the Gran Premio Liqui Moly de Teruel.

In addition, the new agreements see the Liqui Moly name remain front and centre at the majority of MotoGP™ events throughout the season, with their now-iconic trackside advertising also confirmed as continuing until 2023.

Founded in Ulm in 1957, Liqui Moly has grown to become a global giant in lubricants and is a perfect partner for the attention to detail and precision of MotoGP™. With 4,000 products available worldwide that have been researched, developed and manufactured in Germany, that sterling reputation will now drive the Moto2™ and Moto3™ classes forward for another three years as the riders race past the Liqui Moly name at each venue of the season.

Peter Baumann, Marketing Director, Liqui Moly: “We´re a proud partner of Dorna at MotoGP events since the 2015 season and happy to extend this cooperation till 2023. Being the exclusive lubricant supplier for Moto2 and Moto3 is a perfect proof of the quality of our products.”

Pau Serracanta, Managing Director at Dorna Sports: “We’re delighted to see Liqui Moly continue as the exclusive lubricant supplier to the Moto2 and Moto3 classes for another three years, as they are such an important part of the incredible success of both Championships. The title sponsorship agreement only serves to strengthen our partnership, and we are very much looking forward to Liqui Moly playing such a vital role in the Gran Premio de Teruel – as well as seeing the name remain trackside for years to come.”