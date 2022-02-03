Global Powersports Distributor Parts Unlimited Signs Three-Year Agreement.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier road racing series, is proud to announce that global powersports distributor Parts Unlimited, one of the series’ longest-serving sponsors, has signed a new three-year agreement to be an official partner of the 2022 Auto Parts 4 Less MotoAmerica Championship.

“Parts Unlimited has been with MotoAmerica since the beginning and they bring a lot to our paddock,” said Lance Bryson, MotoAmerica’s Director of Sponsorship. “Parts Unlimited is a racing company so it’s a natural fit for MotoAmerica. The coming season promises to be a thriller in all our classes and we’re happy to have Parts Unlimited on board with us again.”

Parts Unlimited is the world’s largest distributor of aftermarket accessories in the powersports industry and is owned by LeMans Corporation, which is headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin. Parts Unlimited sells to over 12,000 dealerships worldwide and continues to expand its market penetration with its sister companies, Parts Canada, Parts Europe and Drag Specialties.

“We’re pleased to be able to continue our partnership with MotoAmerica,” said Hylton Beattie, Parts Unlimited’s Global Motorsports Director. “We like what MotoAmerica has been able to achieve with its series and it only gets better every season. Road racing is important to us and our customers so working with MotoAmerica is always at the top of our list. The coming season looks like it will be the best yet and we can’t wait to get out there and see the racing and our customers at the races.”

The MotoAmerica season begins at Daytona International Speedway, on March 10-12 with the Daytona 200, the opening rounds of the Mission King Of The Baggers Championship, the MotoAmerica Twins Cup Series, and the Roland Sands Designs Super Hooligans.

