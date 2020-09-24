The FIM Motocross World Championship continues its exciting seasons to date, looking ahead to the MXGP of Spain that will take place in the Community of Madrid for the first time on the 10th – 11th of October.

Originally scheduled to take place in April, the Spanish Grand Prix was rescheduled to a later date due to safety and travel restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, though thanks to the cooperation Infront Moto Racing had with the FIM, the Local Organizer Last Lap, the Community of Madrid, the Superior Sports Council and the Motorcycling Federations of Madrid and Spain, the race is set to take place in just a couple of weeks’ time at the intu Xanadú shopping centre, in the municipality of Arroyomolinos.

The MXGP of Spain marks the return of the Spanish Grand Prix to the FIM Motocross World Championship calendar, which has created a lot of excitement for the Spanish fans who have been eager to watch the young Spaniard Jorge Prado on track in person, especially given his recent success in the MXGP category. The MXGP of Spain will also host a round of the EMX250 and EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing Championship together with the main classes MXGP and MX2.

Unfortunately the Spanish GP will run behind closed doors, without any spectators this season, alongside additional safety measures that have been successfully implemented during the last several Grand Prix. These extra measures, including Covid-19 testing, wearing protective masks, social distancing and high standards hygiene have been set in place in order to protect the community, the riders, teams, media, staff and any other MXGP paddock personnel onsite.

MXGP is looking forward to finally returning to Spain for some more unpredictable race action that fans have been treated to during the last numerous GP’s, as the best MXGP riders will battle it out for the top spot.



