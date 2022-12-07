Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

There is expected to be some dramatic changes in the MotoGP for 2023, as there were plenty of switches in the premier class. Many riders have decided to change bikes and team colors for this year, so that should dramatically impact the standings and create a bit of drama early on.

Changing Teams Ahead

The year 2022 was an exciting one for MotoGP, but 2023 promises to be an even more dramatic one. No doubt that the motor sports odds are going to be unpredictable this year, especially early on, as some dramatic subtractions leave a mark on the upcoming season. And it all starts with the fact that Suzuki announced that they would be ending their racing project by the end of 2022.

The Japanese manufacturer has been one of the premier providers of great MotoGP bikes and teams for over two decades, as riders such as Kenny Roberts, Kevin Schwantz, Marco Lucchinelli, and Franco Uncini have all won titles.

However, the manufacturer decided to end its affiliation with the sport at the end of this year. No official reason was provided, but a great deal of speculation has surrounded the inability of Suzuki to develop a wider range of road bikes in recent years. This is left analysts wondering if the company has become a little stagnant.

Two of the Best on the Market

With Suzuki closing up shop, that left Joan Mir and Alex Rins looking for a team. At 22, Mir has established himself as one of the best racers in the sport, earning 11 victories, 20 podiums, two pole positions, and six fastest laps. The Spanish racer has signed with Repsol Honda for the upcoming season. He will partner with six-time champion Marc Marquez in what should be one of the most formidable pairs in the sport.

Rins did not remain on the market for very long either. He joined a different Honda team, signing a two-year deal with LCR Honda beginning in 2023. Rins also has a formidable resume, earning 14 wins, 48 podiums, 17 pole positions, and 14 fastest laps.

Two Other Changes

There are two additional changes for the upcoming season. RNF Racing will switch to the Aprilia after a year using Yamaha. The Malaysian racing team made the move after a Romanian tech company purchased a majority stake in the MotoGP team.

This will be just their second year competing in the sport, but the first did not come with very good results. The team came away with just one podium, no wins, zero poles, and zero fastest laps. It is hoped that a rejuvenation with a different manufacturer and ownership will change the outcome for the team this season. The team will be led by Rafael Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira.

Tech3 KTM Factory Racing also underwent a change, changing their name to GasGas Factory Racing. They will be using Gas-rebranded KTM Bikes, however, Tech3 will still continue to own the team and be in charge of overall operations.

The 2022 season was not very good for Tech3 either, as they appeared in 14 races but had no wins or podiums under their belt. They did earn one fastest lap and no pole positions.



The Rider Carousel

Several riders also made changes for the upcoming season. Jack Miller moved to the KTM factory team, leaving Ducati. He will replace Oliveria, who joined the RNF Racing team.

As mentioned, Rins moved on to LCR Honda and Marquez joins the Gresini Racing MotoGP group after departing from LCR Honda. Pol Espargaró joins the newly named GasGas Factory Racing team, and he comes with over 15 years of experience, earning 15 wins and 52 podiums. However, he has not earned the victory since 2013 and has earned just eight podiums since that time.

Other changes include Raul Fernandez moving to RNF Aprilia MotoGP from the Tech3 team, Remy Gardner joining Superbike World Championship, with Augusto Fernandez taking his place. Mir signed with the Honda Factory Team and Darryn Binder moved down to Moto2, making his debut in this class of bike racing this year.

The Races Are Coming Soon

There are definitely a lot of changes for the upcoming MotoGP season, which is not too far off. The 2022 season was one of the most exciting in recent history, with the early part of the campaign providing dramatic results that many did not expect. It left the second half of 2022 as one of the most intriguing in the sport’s history.

However, with new racing alignments and Suzuki being out of the picture, this could be one of the most wide-open seasons in recent memory. No doubt the betting action is going to be hard to predict early on, as no one will know exactly how well any of these teams are going to perform.

