Loris Cresson confirmed with TPR OUTDO Pedercini Racing for the 2021 and 2022 WorldSBK seasons.

Ahead of their thirtieth season of World Championship racing, TPR OUTDO Pedercini Racing, who have been present in WorldSBK since 1998, is pleased announce that Loris Cresson, who made his debut with the team in the season finale of the 2020 FIM Superbike World Championship in Portugal, will compete for them in WorldSBK in 2021 and 2022.

The Belgian rider demonstrated great potential during several post-season tests with the squad. Both Loris and the team look forward to further progression when the new season starts at the TT Circuit Assen at the end of April.

TPR OUTDO Pedercini Racing will have at its disposal the latest version of the Kawasaki ZX10RR and are hopeful that they will be in a position to announce a second rider alongside Cresson in the coming weeks.

Loris Cresson: “I am happy to ride with Pedercini Racing for 2021 and 2022 in World Superbike. It’s a big step for me in my career and as a man, a new challenge, a big one but I am ready for it. After the race in Estoril and the tests we have made together I feel confident of what we can do in the coming years. It feels like I have a new extended family, it really has been a great atmosphere so far. Sure, we will learn each other more but the feeling I have is already really good and they believe in me which is important. I am sure we can improve every time we are on the bike and I hope we can go testing with the new bike soon. I wish everyone at the team, all my sponsors and supporters and all the fans of WorldSBK a Happy Christmas and look forward to see everyone on track at Assen!”

Lucio Pedercini – Team Owner: “I am happy to continue with Loris for the 2021 season, we see a lot of potential in him. Together we are sure we can improve and do a good job. We want to work hard, to make a good season, and to help Loris to develop as a rider. The plan is to sign with a second rider which will be good for the team and also Loris as he will have a reference point from someone on track with the same equipment. Sure, both myself and David Salom can and will help him but it’s better to have two bikes and have two riders working together. Both riders will benefit from this. Like always we will do our best as a team and look forward to our 30th season in a World Championship paddock.”

TPR OUTDO Pedercini Racing will also be present in WorldSSP300 in 2021. Johan Gimbert will be their rider.

For more information go to pederciniracingteam.com

