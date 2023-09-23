Loris Veneman seizes maiden victory in WorldSSP300 thriller

In an exhilarating WorldSSP300 Race 1 at Aragon, Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) secured his maiden win.

The Dutch winner climbed from 15th on the grid to snatch the victory. Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki), Veneman’s teammate, displayed his Championship form by finishing just 0.033 seconds behind, earning his 19th podium and closing in on Scott Deroue’s all-time record. Buis continues to lead the WorldSSP300 championship with 169 points, and a 12-point advantage over Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR).

Daniel Mogeda (Kawasaki GP Project) joined the Dutch dominance on the podium, claiming third place for his second WorldSSP300 rostrum. The race was nothing short of spectacular, with the top six riders crossing the finish line separated by a mere 0.090 seconds. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) maintained his consistency, securing fourth place, while Ruben Bijman (Arco Motor University Team) finished fifth after a track limits penalty. Sixth place went to Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (Deza-Box 77 Racing Team), concluding an intense battle that saw just fractions of a second determining the race’s outcome.

Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing), despite crashing out in Race 1, holds onto third place in the Championship standings with 136 points. He faces a growing deficit to the top two but remains firmly in the hunt.

WorldSSP300 Race 1 Results

1. Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki)

2. Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) +0.022s

3. Daniel Mogeda (Kawasaki GP Project) +0.049s

4. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) 0.787s

5. Ruben Bijman (Arco Motor University Team) +0.850s

6. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (Deza-Box 77 Racing Team) +0.909s

WorldSSP300 Championship standings

1. Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) 169 points

2. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) 157 points

3. Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing) 136 points

WorldSSP300 Tissot Superpole Results

1. Matteo Vannucci | Yamaha | 2’06.119s

2. Dirk Geiger | KTM | +0.322s

3. Jeffrey Buis |Kawasaki | +0.469s



P1 | Loris Veneman | MTM Kawasaki

“I started from P15, so I thought it was going to be a pretty tough race, but I was able to overtake a lot of riders at the start. Then the Red Flag came, and I knew I was going to restart more towards the front. On the last lap, I was leading as we came out of the straight, so I thought that everybody was going to overtake me, but it didn’t happen. I’m very happy with this win. I didn’t think this first win was going to happen today, but it worked out. I’ve become really confident on the bike, especially with overtaking and qualifying, and my own pace is better than before. Tomorrow, I’ll try to go as fast as today and be first like today.”

