Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

GIVI offers a wide range of smartphone and GPS holders to enjoy the road and keep your destination in sight at all times, no matter what bike you own.

Summer, longer daylight hours and the holiday season lure us into getting aboard our motorbikes and riding that long-awaited route while smiling under our helmets. There are times when we have marked waypoints. On others, however, it is better to only know the final destination and simply lose yourself in the curves, landscapes and surprising places that appear along the way. Whatever decision you make, technology becomes a perfect ally on these trips and getaways. So having your mobile phone or GPS at hand in a safe and accessible way is always a good option. GIVI, the transalpine brand of equipment for motorbikes and motorcyclists, offers a wide range of these products that adapt to the needs and preferences of each user.

GIVI, with more than 40 years of experience in the two-wheel sector, and with a department specialised in product research and development – the R&D TecnoLab – has created a wide range of smartphone and GPS holders with options for all types of devices and motorbikes. In addition, to find the right model, it has a section on its website where, by answering a few simple questions, it proposes the most suitable one according to your preference.

Protection and flexibility for long journeys

The S95_B is the ideal holder for those who prefer to have the flexibility to place both GPS and a mobile device, as it’s compatible with both. Its mounting system is designed for tubular structures with a diameter between 8mm and 35mm and is adaptable to non-circular shapes. In this way, it can be attached to motorbikes with handlebars of 22mm or more and can also be placed on the cylindrical support of the rear-view mirrors. The GIVI patented anchoring system between the holder and the cover allows the device holder to be detached quickly and easily by simply pressing a lever.

This product offers extra protection to the device thanks to its “shock absorbing cushion”, safety straps, waterproof cover and waterproof zip. Its transparent surface is tactile, which makes it easy to operate the mobile phone or GPS inside the holder. It also has a sun visor and an opening at the bottom to connect the charger. The price varies depending on the size of the device, ranging from £50.00 RRP (inc. VAT) to £58.00 (inc. VAT).

Practicality for short journeys

The S920 holder is a universal clamp that allows you to attach any smartphone, thanks to the two sizes available depending on the size of the device you want to attach. It’s made of highly resistant materials such as stainless steel, anodised aluminium or technopolymer plastic with techno-elastomer inserts that increase grip where the mobile phone rests.

Like the rest of the range, it is compatible with tubular structures with a diameter between 8mm and 35mm and can be anchored to non-rounded sections. Its device anchoring system allows easy positioning and adjustment of position. What’s more, it includes GRIP+ safety elastic that further fixes the mobile to the support, preventing it from moving or coming loose in the event of riding over any bumps on the road. Then there is its shape, which is designed to avoid covering the camera’s lens, thus allowing you to shoot on the move. This bracket is available at a price of £73 RRP (VAT Inc.) in its smaller size or £78 RRP (VAT Inc.) in its larger size.

Let GIVI guide you this summer by providing you the ideal holder to keep your adventure on track!

These, and many more GIVI items, provide a boost for motorcycle trips and make any journey on two wheels a more comfortable experience. For more information about this product or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220.

For more GIVI UK News check out our new dedicated page GIVI UK News

For more information about these products or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security