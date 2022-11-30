Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

LS2 adopts the new Universal Communication Solution standard from Cardo for its new line of helmets.

Cardo and the global helmet manufacturer are the first to announce an integrated solution based on the new standard.

LS2, one of the world’s largest producers of helmets in all categories, has chosen to adopt the Universal Communication Solution (UCS) standard featuring five new UCS-ready helmets compatible with proven technology from Cardo Systems.

The dedicated LS2 4x product can be added to the whole dual-homologated ADVANT series – a brand-new model unveiled at EICMA – as well as the INFINITY II and INFINITY II Carbon helmets.

Developed by Cardo Systems the LS2 4x connects up to four riders across Bluetooth up to 1.2km/0.75 miles, features Sound by JBL, Natural Voice Operation, OBi and is fully waterproof. The compact unit also boasts auto-reconnecting Bluetooth, so riders can ride their own ride without having to worry about connection issues.

The UCS standard allows motorcyclists the freedom to choose, change and replace communication devices without compromising on fit and looks. Much in the same way that the Automakers and car stereo manufacturers adopted universal car stereo sizing and mounts (DIN/Double DIN Standard), the Universal Communication Solution standardizes communication systems size, and shape, allowing for integrated fitment in new motorcycle helmets, meeting the new ECE 22.06 standards.

Dan Emodi, Chief Marketing Officer at Cardo Systems, comments: “We’re proud to be the communicator of choice for LS2 Helmets. As a company, we pride ourselves on innovation and quality and to work with another brand so closely aligned with these philosophies is a pleasure. We look forward to the millions of LS2 customers enjoying communication by Cardo.”

Giuseppe Porcu, CEO LS2, said: “We chose Cardo Systems because of the company’s forward-thinking and reputation for reliability, values that perfectly represent our brand. Basically, we want to work with experts, and they are the most qualified in their sector.”

The LS2 4x will be available from LS2 retailers in April 2023 for a price of 279€.

