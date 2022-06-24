Ls2 Advant 180 Flip-front Helmet

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

An all-new, dual-homologated, 180° flip-front helmet from LS2.

Following the huge success of their Valiant flip-front helmet, LS2 have developed an all-new model, the Advant, tested to the latest ECE 22.06 safety standard.

Certified P/J for use in the open and closed position while riding, the brand new LS2 Advant ticks all the boxes for this popular style of helmet.

Its shell is made from LS2’s exclusive Kinetic Polymer Alloy: comparable to much more expensive high-end composites, it’s strong, flexible and light – the Advant tips the scales at only 1650 grams.

The opening mechanism is designed so the chin bar sits close to the face, and opens the visor automatically when lifted. A superfast release mechanism allows the wide visor to be removed and refitted without any faff, and comes with a Pinlock anti-fog insert as standard.

When it’s needed, venting front and back is channelled through the multi-density EPS inner to deliver plenty of cooling airflow. The breathable Comfort Lining is removable and washable, with Emergency Release System cheek pads.

Practical additions like the Drop-Down Sun Shield and quick-release Micrometric Metal Buckle seem small, yet make a massive difference out on the road.

The LS2 Advant is available in a choice of five solid colours and four eye-catching graphics, in sizes XS-3XL, and is supplied with a Pinlock insert, Helmet Bag, Carrying Rucksack and Air Bag Support. Prices start from just £249.99 in solid colours. Graphics and special colours, as shown, are £269.99.

