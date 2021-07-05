Ls2 Helmets For High-flying Champions

LS2 Helmets are now officially supporting 2019 FMX champion, youngest ever FIM Freestyle Motocross World Champion, nine-time world record holder and Red Bull Athlete, Luc Ackermann.

The 22-year-old extreme sports athlete from Thuringia in Germany has worn LS2 helmets for many of his daring tricks and records, and from now will be officially backed by the brand.

Announcing the new partnership, LS2 Germany Sales Manager Rainer Hullmann said: “Luc has, after all, been relying on our helmets for several years now. That we are now also official partners, we are immensely pleased! Luc is a super guy and one of the best in his discipline. He’s a perfect fit for our brand!”

At the age of just 12 Ackermann set his first record, with the ‘youngest motorcycle backflip of all time’.

In March 2013, he was one of 18 FMX riders who simultaneously jumped a backflip at the Nitro Circus movie premiere in London and entered the Guinness Book of Records.

Another world record – ‘youngest motorcycle double backflip’ – came in 2017. This was followed in 2018 by the first double backflip in the FIM FMX World Championship Contest and saw Ackermann becoming the youngest FIM European Champion in the history of ‘Night of the Jumps’.

In 2019, he jumped the first dirt-to-dirt contest double backflip and became the youngest FIM Freestyle Motocross World Champion ever.

In 2020, Luc broke a 12-year-old world record set by FMX legend Travis Pastrana with 10 backflips in 30 seconds.

Ackermann currently wears the LS2 MX700 Subverter Evo. One of LS2’s most popular motocross helmets it’s perfect for the extreme riding Luc undertakes, because it is incredibly lightweight, thanks to the exclusive Kinetic Polymer Alloy shell. It also features multiple ventis and channeling around the head to allow plenty of airflow and comes with Emergency Release System cheek pads, enabling first responders to remove the Subverter Evo with minimal movement of a fallen rider’s head and neck.

The MX700 Subverter Evo comes in sizes XS-3XL and retails at just £119.99 in solid colours, and £139.99 for the graphic options.

For 2021 it is available in seven new colour options: ‘Solid White’ and ‘Solid Matt Black’ for those who prefer a subtle scheme; the eye-catching Black/Fluo/Orange ‘Rascal’ and Cobalt/Hi-Vis Yellow or White/Orange ‘Astro’ for those who want to stand out; while the ‘Cargo’ in Matt Military Green or Matt Blue/Fluo Orange both offer a more contemporary look.

Fully ECE 22.05 certified, it’s legal to wear on the road in the UK and carries the ACU Gold sticker for off-road sport.

