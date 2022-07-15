Lucky Explorer Project: The Ultimate Character Of E-mv Agusta

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

More than 75 years of constant evolution – one way of summing up the story of MV Agusta, the Italian brand that’s always been an important player in the motorcycling world since 1945. A widely-recognised icon of Made in Italy technology and design, MV Agusta is taking a step forward into the e-mobility industry with new solutions.

The e-mobility scene is in constant expansion, and the company is extending its offer, presenting at Eurobike trade show in Frankfurt the new Lucky Explorer Project, entering for the very first time the e-enduro and e-gravel market.

December 26th, 1978. That day marked the genesis of one of the most fascinating and dangerous adventures ever: the Paris-Dakar, the most famous rally race crossing the Sahara Desert, the test bed for outstanding performance bikes, capable of travelling the desert tracks at insane speeds.

The Lucky Explorer livery is probably the most celebrated icon of that historic desert raid. It’s evocative power, dominating twice the Dakar, has become the emblem of the eternal struggle between the crudeness of nature and man, between rock, sand and wild nature.

The Lucky Explorer Project represents the ultimate character of MV Agusta to express its sentiments, revamping deeply the passion, the emotions, the values, the style, the gestures of men and bikes who made the history of racing in the desert and off road. It is not just about motorbikes and e-bikes, it’s about a comprehensive world of emotions, memories, values and a way of being: a long-awaited return for all the fans of off road rides, but also a new beginning and a leap into the future.

Lucky Explorer Project E-Enduro

The Enduro project represents the synthesis of a tireless design and development work with the vision of creating a unique Enduro capable of offering breathless riding experience, user-friendly controls, first-rate performance and charm.

Lucky Explorer Project E-Gravel

The Gravel project represents an idea of MV Agusta for exploring new horizons off the beaten path, with carbon frame build from Campagnolo Ekar components, to guarantee a compact, lightweight, essential and functional bicycle, with an intense off-road character.



