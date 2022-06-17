Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The three-time World Champion will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in Austria.

Three-time World Champion Luigi Taveri will be named a MotoGP™ Legend in 2022. The late Swiss rider will be inducted into the MotoGP™ Legends Hall of Fame at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, honouring his achievements in the presence of his family.

Taveri was born in the canton of Zürich in 1929 and made his Grand Prix debut in 1954 in the 250cc and 500cc classes. The next season he competed on 125cc and 250cc machinery, and he came runner up in 1955 in the 125cc World Championship – taking his debut win in the first race of the year.

In 1962 he won his first World Championship, taking the crown in the 125cc class. He took two further Championships in the category, in 1964 and 1966, to secure his place in motorcycle racing history.

Between his debut in 1954 and his retirement at the end of 1966, the Swiss rider raced in the 50cc, 125cc, 250cc, 350cc and 500cc classes, taking wins on 50cc, 125cc and 250cc machinery, and finishing on the podium in the 350cc class. He is one of few riders to score Grand Prix points in the 50cc, 125cc, 250cc, 350cc and 500cc classes.

Now, Taveri will be named a MotoGP™ Legend, joining a long list of greats that includes Valentino Rossi, Giacomo Agostini, Mick Doohan, Geoff Duke, Wayne Gardner, Mike Hailwood, Daijiro Kato, Eddie Lawson, Anton Mang, Angel Nieto, Wayne Rainey, Phil Read, Jim Redman, Kenny Roberts, Kenny Roberts Jr, Jarno Saarinen, Kevin Schwantz, Barry Sheene, Marco Simoncelli, Freddie Spencer, Casey Stoner, John Surtees, Carlo Ubbiali, Alex Crivillé, Franco Uncini, Marco Lucchinelli, Randy Mamola, Kork Ballington, Dani Pedrosa, Stefan Dörflinger, Jorge ‘Aspar’ Martinez, Jorge Lorenzo, Max Biaggi and the late Nicky Hayden.

The Taveri family: “Our family is overwhelmed and very happy to hear that Luigi receives this big honour. It would be so nice if he could be with us and celebrate this moment with all of you. Those who remember Luigi know that he would be standing here with a big smile on his face and searching for words. We thank Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta in Luigi’s name from the bottom of our heart.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports: “We’re very proud to induct Luigi into the MotoGP Hall of Fame. Few riders have achieved what he did, with success in so many classes and three World Championships. It’s important to celebrate the legacy of those who form part of our incredible history, and Luigi and his achievements are a significant part of that. We look forward to welcoming his family to the paddock to honour him as a MotoGP Legend.”

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security