TPR Team Pedercini are pleased to announced that Luke Mossey will join full time WorldSBK rider Loris Cresson for the UK round of the 2021 FIM Superbike World Championship at Donington Park.

Mossey, a front runner in recent years in BSB, is no stranger to Team Pedercini having raced for them in 2018. He has competed in two WorldSBK races to date with a career best finish of fourteenth.

Luke replaces Samuele Cavalieri who will take no further part in the 2021 season for the team.

Lucio Pedercini: ”We are delighted to welcome Luke back into the TPR family and are excited to see him on one of bikes once again at the circuit where WorldSBK began. He has no pressure for the weekend but we are confident he will do a great job. We are also happy to give the small number of fans able to attend in person another local rider to cheer for.”

Luke Mossey: “Lucio messaged me last week and I jumped at the chance. I’m really looking forward to it. It’s a little bit like deja-vu having ridden for the team in 2018 at Donington Park and with me back with Kawasaki in the UK I wasn’t going to say no. It’s a great opportunity and I think we can do a really good job.”

