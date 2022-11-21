Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Luke Power steps up to World Supersport in 2023 with MotoZoo Kawasaki by Puccetti.

Following his successful debut season in MotoAmerica Supersport, where he finished an impressive fifth overall, Aussie teenager Luke Power has signed to race in the 2023 FIM Supersport World Championship with the MotoZoo Racing by Puccetti Kawasaki squad.

The news was announced on the WorldSBK Paddock Show stage during the last day of racing at Phillip Island, the final round of the 2022 series, much to the delight of the Australian fans who were packed into the venue.

Luke, who will turn eighteen in just over a week, will begin his world championship adventure in early January when he joins his new team for a shakedown test in Spain ahead of the first official WorldSBK test at Phillip Island, the circuit that will also play host for the opening round next year.

Luke Power: “I am really happy to be racing in the world supersport championship in 2023, it’s something that’s been a dream of mine since I first started riding. I am looking forward to getting over to Europe for testing and with the help of the team progressing throughout the year. I want to say a massive thanks to my parents, my family, my manager and all of my supporters but especially to Fabio at MotoZoo Racing and Manuel Puccetti for giving me this opportunity. It’s going to be a big step but one that I believe I am ready for. I hope that by the end of the year we will have achieved some great results. I can’t wait to get started.”

For more info checkout: https://lukepowerracing.com/ and https://www.motozoo.it/

