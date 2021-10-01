Tarran Mackenzie set the benchmark for his Bennetts British Superbike Championship title rivals after the opening SUPERPICKS Free Practice sessions at Donington Park, as the top three riders dipped under the existing lap record.

McAMS Yamaha’s Mackenzie secured the top position as the final ten minutes of the session counted down, surging ahead of Bradley Ray, who was setting the pace before the final flurry of fast laps at the end of the session.

Mackenzie heads into tomorrow’s action bidding to extend his two-point advantage at the top of the standings in the opening BikeSocial Race at his home round.

Christian Iddon held on to second position after the opening day on track; the VisionTrack Ducati rider moving just 0.121s adrift of Mackenzie on his penultimate lap of the day, after the session was briefly red flagged after separate crashes from Andrew Irwin and Gino Rea at Craner Curves.

Danny Buchan was third fastest after topping the earlier session for the SYNETIQ BMW team, just ahead of Jason O’Halloran, who is ready to fight back to overhaul his McAMS Yamaha teammate at the top of the standings.

Ray dropped to fifth place at the chequered flag, with the Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW rider and Lee Jackson splitting the Title Fighters on the times.

Peter Hickman overcame his small crash this morning to finish in seventh position for the FHO Racing BMW team, just ahead of reigning champion Josh Brookes on the second of the VisionTrack Ducatis.

Rory Skinner and Title Fighter Glenn Irwin completed the top ten, marginally ahead of Andrew Irwin and Tommy Bridewell, who complete the riders who will progress directly into tomorrow’s Q2 grid decider.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Donington Park, SUPERPICKS 12 Free Practice result:

Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) 1m:28.708s Christian Iddon (VisionTrack Ducati) +0.121s Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW) +0.180s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +0.299s Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW) +0.304s Lee Jackson (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) +0.380s Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) +0.403s Josh Brookes (VisionTrack Ducati) +0.461s Rory Skinner (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) +0.475s Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) +0.596s Andrew Irwin (SYNETIQ BMW) +0.770s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +0.967s

