Just a few days after the incredible emotions experienced in Valencia and on the strength of the triple World Title won in MotoGP (Riders’ title, Constructors’ title and Team’s title), Ducati presents itself as World Champion with all its new products for 2023 at the opening of the 79th edition of EICMA.

A concentration of Made in Italy emotions for Ducatisti and all motorcycle enthusiasts: Bagnaia’s Desmosedici GP, Bautista’s Panigale V4 R and all the new models starring in the seven episodes of the Ducati World Première are finally shown to the public live.

EICMA, organised at the Milano-Rho Fair, kicks off with the two days reserved for press and operators and will open its doors to the public from 10 November to 13 November. The Bologna-based manufacturer is ready to welcome all enthusiasts to Hall 15, Stand N10 with its 2023 range.

The heart of the Ducati stand is the explosion of colours of the “Next Gen Freedom” Ducati Scrambler. The new generation of Ducati Scrambler with the three models Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift was presented on the eve of EICMA in the seventh and final episode of the Ducati World Première web series 2023 (here is the link to the episode). This new generation confirms the simplicity and the authenticity that have always represented essential values for all Ducati Scrambler enthusiasts, becoming more contemporary, colourful and endowed with an even more lively personality. Air-cooled Desmodue twin-cylinder engine, trellis frame, wide handlebars, low centre of gravity and riding fun are enhanced by evolved electronics and a more modern styling in lines and concepts.

Ducati offers great travellers the new Multistrada V4 Rally, designed for long journeys and capable of satisfying even the most demanding motorcyclists searching for new roads alone or with a passenger.

For enthusiasts of the 21″ front wheel, the DesertX comes as an EICMA première with the new “RR22” livery, inspired by the Audi RS Q e-tron that raced in the last Dakar (more images of the bike are available at this link). Shown to the public for the first time as a concept during the International Press Launch in Sardinia on the DesertX ridden by Danilo Petrucci, from November it will join the Matt Star White Silk colour scheme in Ducati dealerships.

The new Panigale V4 R is the spearhead of the Ducati superbike family. A synthesis of style, performance and technological sophistication, it sets new benchmarks with its 16,500 rpm and 240.5 hp*. The components of the Desmosedici Stradale R such as the “gun drilled” connecting rods and the pistons with DLC-treated shell are on display at the stand next to the bike.

The new Ducati Streetfighter family is represented by the V2 model in Storm Green livery, the V4 S Grey Nero and the new, numbered, V4 SP2, which combines the “Fight Formula” with the SP specification, making it even more effective in sport riding and specifically on track.

With its refined styling and muscular, elegant lines, the new Diavel V4 shows off all its strong personality, enhanced in the accessorized version by the black calipers and carbon parts from Ducati Performance catalogue. The Monster SP, thanks to its excellent components, is ready to offer the maximum fun and completes the Monster range.

The area dedicated to Ducati E-Bikes displays the MIG-S, the TK-01RR and the AXS version of the e-Road Ducati Futa in the Matt Carbon/GP Red livery, the other Ducati première at EICMA 2022 (more images are available at this link ). Equipped with the SRAM RIVAL eTAP AXS groupset with wireless 2×12-speed electronic gearing, AXS connectivity and the possibility of integrating an optional power meter, this version adds to the range of pedal-assist bikes, making it even richer.

A new special area in the stand is for Ducati Unica, the program dedicated to the most passionate Ducatisti who, in collaboration with the Centro Stile Ducati, have the opportunity to create true unique pieces like the one on display at EICMA 2022.

The Ducati stand could not do without the World Champion’s bike, the Desmosedici GP with which Francesco Bagnaia won the title last Sunday in Valencia, straight from the last MotoGP round. Next is the Panigale V4 R on which Alvaro Bautista is ready to play his first “match point” in Indonesia next weekend. After being given its world preview by more than 80,000 fans at WDW 2022, the V21L prototype , the bike with which the Bologna-based manufacturer will participate in next year’s FIM MotoE™ World Cup as single supplier, also makes its public debut.

During EICMA, there will be several opportunities to meet the Ducati riders. First up will be newly-crowned MotoGP World Champion Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia, who will be at the stand on Thursday, November 10 at 10:30 am. In the afternoon it will be the turn of Enea Bastianini, who will be at the stand from 2:00 pm.

Two moments will also be dedicated to Ducati Talk. On Friday, November 11 at 11:00 am the theme will be “Ducatiste: different styles, one passion”. Chiara Lovato (@lovatochiara), Mariaelena Caizzi (@mariaelena_caizzi), Bianca Maria Malogioglio (@iambiancam) and Stefania De Micheli (@stefidem) will talk about their experiences riding the bikes from Borgo Panigale.

On Saturday, November 12 at 12:30 pm, it will be the turn of rider and YouTuber Luca Salvadori, the protagonist of a meeting themed “Content creating while racing”.

