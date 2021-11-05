The Magnum U-Lock range include three heavyweight security products awarded a GOLD rating by Sold Secure.
Available in long (LK224) and short (LK223) shackle lengths, with the Duo (LK225) having an additional extender cable.
Magnum Duo
Features:
• 16mm shackle
• Cycle bracket included
• 2 keys
• Double locking mechanism
• 1.2m cable included
Dimensions – 170mm (w) x 315mm (h)
LK225 – £59.99
Magnum Long
Features:
• 16mm shackle
• Cycle bracket included
• 2 keys
• Double locking mechanism
Dimensions – 170mm (w) x 315mm (h)
LK224 – £54.99
Magnum Short
Features
• 16mm shackle
• Cycle bracket included
• 2 keys
• Double locking mechanism
Dimensions – 170mm (w) x 285mm (h)
LK223 – £49.99
