Magnum U Lock in stock now 03The Magnum U-Lock range include three heavyweight security products awarded a GOLD rating by Sold Secure.

Available in long (LK224) and short (LK223) shackle lengths, with the Duo (LK225) having an additional extender cable.

Magnum Duo

Features:
• 16mm shackle
• Cycle bracket included
• 2 keys
• Double locking mechanism
• 1.2m cable included

Dimensions – 170mm (w) x 315mm (h)
LK225 – £59.99

Magnum Long

Features:
• 16mm shackle
• Cycle bracket included
• 2 keys
• Double locking mechanism

Dimensions – 170mm (w) x 315mm (h)
LK224 – £54.99

Magnum Short

Features
• 16mm shackle
• Cycle bracket included
• 2 keys
• Double locking mechanism

Dimensions – 170mm (w) x 285mm (h)
LK223 – £49.99
