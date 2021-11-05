The Magnum U-Lock range include three heavyweight security products awarded a GOLD rating by Sold Secure.

Available in long (LK224) and short (LK223) shackle lengths, with the Duo (LK225) having an additional extender cable.

Magnum Duo

Features:

• 16mm shackle

• Cycle bracket included

• 2 keys

• Double locking mechanism

• 1.2m cable included

Dimensions – 170mm (w) x 315mm (h)

LK225 – £59.99

Magnum Long

Features:

• 16mm shackle

• Cycle bracket included

• 2 keys

• Double locking mechanism

Dimensions – 170mm (w) x 315mm (h)

LK224 – £54.99

Magnum Short

Features

• 16mm shackle

• Cycle bracket included

• 2 keys

• Double locking mechanism

Dimensions – 170mm (w) x 285mm (h)

LK223 – £49.99



