Maiden Ducati Cup Win For Cymcirrus Motorsport’s Elliot Pinson

Josh Day wins Race 1 at Donington, Elliot Pisnon takes his maiden Ducati Cup victory with Chris Walker back on the podium

Race 1

Josh Day returned to winning ways at Donington Park on Saturday with another dominant victory. Day scored a double win when the Ducati Cup raced here during the World Superbikes round in July and was back on the top step following his Race 1 win around the National Circuit.

Drizzle started to fall as riders lined up on the grid with the race declared wet, only for the rain to stop the track quickly drying. This caused many riders to switch to wets and then back to their original dry tyres while the start was temporarily delayed.

This didn’t faze Day, with the Host-it.co.uk Racing Team rider staring his race from pole and going on to lead for the race’s entire duration. Day posted a new lap record, his first on the Panigale V2, with a time of 1:09.703s on lap three, securing pole for tomorrow’s race.

Day was joined on the podium by CymCirrus Motorsport’s Elliot Pinson, who made up for his DNF last time out with a second-place finish.

Rich Energy’s David Shoubridge was battling with the previous race winner Chris Walker (4T2 Racing) during the opening part of the race, getting the better of ‘Stalker’ to claim the final podium position.

Race 1 video link: https://youtu.be/6igwkzDl7RU

Race 2

The final race of the weekend at Round 5 of the Bennetts British Superbikes Championship saw the Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup roar back into action on Sunday, with youngster Pinson finally getting the better of Day to claim his maiden Ducati Cup win.

The race was red-flagged early on after a couple of riders crashed out around the Donington Park National Circuit. The 10-lap restart saw Day out at the front with Pinson. This time round Pinson was able to keep pace with Day, with the duo posting impressive lap times around the National Circuit, Day setting a new lap record on lap six with a time of :09.321s

Shoubridge and Walker were having some close racing once again but after Shoubridge started to edge out a small gap and looking strong for a consecutive podium finish he was forced to retire from the race, promoting Walker to third.

Up at the front the lead changed several times, but a last-lap, last corner pass by Pinson saw him take his maiden Ducati Cup win by just 0.018s over Day, with Walker managing to defend against Craig Neve (CN Racing) to claim the final podium position.

Pinson’s teammate Ed Best finished fifth behind Neve, with John McGuinness (Blue Earth Construction) going one better than yesterday to take sixth at the flag.

Race 2 video link: https://youtu.be/qnX8uI3PyZw

Championship standings

1. Josh Day 130

2. Elliot Pinson 101

3. Chris Walker 89

4. Edmund Best 82

5. David Shoubridge 69

6. John McGuinness 67

Elliot Pisnon (CymCirrus Motorsport #75)

Race 1, 2nd – Race 2, 1st

“I messed up the first start a little bit and Shoubridge got past me, then Josh had a little bit of a gap and I was just struggling to close it. We got the red flag and a restart, and I got a much better start and managed to stay right by Josh the whole race. We were both pushing really hard, both our bikes were all over the place. It was an absolutely mega race, I really, really enjoyed it! Big well done to Josh and Chris for their podiums and a massive thank you to the team and everyone who has worked so hard for me to get here.”

Josh Day (Host-it.co.uk Racing Team #1)

Race 1, 1st – Race 2, 2nd

“What an awesome race. I’ve said it a few times now, but Elliot rode a blinder, so seriously well done to him. It’s great to see. He’s a young lad, an up-and-coming talent, been on the back foot a little bit this year a couple of crashes, it’s nice to see him up there. I did a 9’3 on my lap timer, which is proper going and he was right up my chuff still. He rode the better race, a last corner move, it’s brilliant. Massive thanks to the Host-it guys, Moto Rapido, all the sponsors, the team and all you guys at Ducati. It’s been a brilliant weekend and let’s hope we have some more racing like that because that was awesome.”

Chris Walker (4T2 Racing #9)

Race 1, 4th – Race 2, 3rd

“To be honest I was lucky that it got red-flagged because although I’d not got a bad start I was locked in a battle for fourth, fifth, and it was looking like it wasn’t going to be any different by the end. When it was restarted, I got a much better jump out of the start. I was lucky with Shoubridge going out which kind of gifted me the podium, he had the legs on me and was pulling away a little bit but I managed to hold Neve off on the last couple of laps. Fair play to the young guys, Pinson and Josh. They rode great and they have done all weekend. Just when you think you’re getting on top of it lap times wise! I got down to a 10’1 and they’re racing around doing low 9s so I’ve got a bit of work to do yet. But I enjoyed it, thank you.”

Steve Plater – Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Ambassador

“What a great race. Elliot Pinson, he took it to Josh Day. I think the lap record went three times during the race, a great pace and over the line there was nothing in it, 0.018. Elliot Pinson got his first win. Well-deserved and great for TriOptions Cup Championship.”

