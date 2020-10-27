Touring on a motorcycle is one of the best ways to see new countries, experience new roads, cultures and do some sightseeing without having to think or worry about where to turn next, where to stop for lunch and where to stay the night. A tour guide will take care of all of this and all you have to do is enjoy the ride and take in the scenery. Maja’s Motorcycle Adventures is a motorcycle touring business based in the idyllic North Wales where the roads offer spectacular rides, amazing views and friendly cafes making it a true bikers’ paradise.

Maja is an adventurer by heart and has been travelling since her teenage years either on a pushbike, hitchhiking or more recently, on a motorcycle. During Covid, she has pivoted her business into a motorcycle tour business and started taking tours around North Wales on one-day trips. People from Greater Manchester, Derby, Stoke area and further afield made the most of the offer and joined small groups to experience the most of Wales with minimum fuss. Maja is expanding her offering of tours to include 3-day tours of Wales as well as European destinations such as Switzerland, Bavaria, Slovenia and Croatia, to mention a few. For more information on Maja’s Motorcycle Adventures visit majasmotorcycleadventures.co.uk and can be found on social media: F: @majasmotorcycleadventures T: @maja_kenney In: @maja_kenney

