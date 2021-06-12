Major Changes Ahead For Tt.

The provisional schedules have been announce for TT2022 and 2023. 2022 has a familiar look to it; the changes being that practice starts on the afternoon Sunday May 29th, rather than Saturday evening. Practice ends with an afternoon session of Friday June 3rd, rather than an evening session. These changes will allow riders more time on track in the conditions that they are likely to face on race days. Racing follows the normal Saturday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday format.

2023 sees what; if approved will be a huge change. Practice will begin on the afternoon of Monday June 29th; with another session in the evening of that day. This will mean that the traditional Pre-TT Classic Races will not be held in their usual slot. Practice will continue on the evenings of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; with the final session being on Friday afternoon. There will be an extended programme of racing; with 10 races instead of the current 8 race programme. The Superstock and Supertwin (Lightweight) classes will have an extra race each.

Racing will begin with Supersport 1 and Sidecar 1 on Saturday June 3rd. Sunday will see the Superbike Race take place. The traditional Monday race day becomes a rest day. Tuesday will see the first outing for the Superstock and Supertwin bikes. Wednesday will host Supersport 2 and Sidecar 2. Thursday will be Rest Day 2. Friday will play host to the second outings for the Superstock and Supertwin machines. The Senior Race will move from its traditional Friday slot to be the sole race on Saturday June 10th. This will presumably mean that the Post TT Races at Billown will move to Sunday; or be scrapped.

This hectic programme will put more pressure onto the riders and their helpers, the race officials; the unpaid volunteer marshals and the press corps. Presumably it will also give the opportunity for more race day visits to the hospitality suite for the paying public and corporate guests.

The races are to have live coverage from 2023; presumably, it will have to be almost live in reality to allow for accidents to be blocked from screening. The last attempt at live coverage featured an accident that could not be edited out. Such coverage may bring a wider audience online, but it runs the risk of encouraging fans to watch this rather than make the trek to the island. Progress is not always a good thing.

Changes to the eligibility rules for the Sidecar and Supertwin classes will be covered separately.