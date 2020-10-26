The season is moving into its critical phase. Can anyone put an end to the dominance of Williams_Adrian in Round 3 of the MotoGP™ eSport Championship?

The ever-growing MotoGP™ eSport Championship is passing into its crucial phase in 2020 as eleven finalists prepare for a late-season attack in the third round of the Global Series, due to kick off this Friday 30th October. Eleven competitors from around the world qualified to compete in the all-important Global Series, a four-round, eight-race championship that determines who walks away with the 2020 MotoGP™ eSport crown.

In previous seasons experienced names such as 2017 and 2018 Champion trastevere73 and reigning Champion AndrewZH have grabbed the glory, but 2020 is showing there is a new sheriff in town to challenge the old guard: Williams_Adrian.

MotoGP™ teams and manufacturers are placing a greater emphasis on the MotoGP™ eSport Championship than ever. As such, each finalist will represent a current MotoGP™ team, meaning factory pride is at stake!

They will continue fighting it out for the crown. Along with the honour of victory, there are some incredible prizes at stake: first place takes home a BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupé, second an Aprilia RS 125 GP replica and third a new Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop – and there are Red Bull and MotoGP™ VIP Experiences up for grabs too, as well as a pole position prize from partner TISSOT.

So far Williams_Adrian has proved himself to be the class of the 2020 field, winning three races from four and finishing second on the other occasion. The fourth race of the year did give the rest a glimmer of a chance as Williams_Cristian, brother of the current leader, claimed a timely victory to place him second in the standings, 29 points in arrears. There is a great deal of work to be done for experienced names trastevere73 (third overall, 34 points back) and AndrewZH (fifth, 51 behind), who endured a nightmare fourth race at Sepang, if they want to haul themselves back into title contention!

Due to the restrictions placed on the MotoGP™ paddock during the global pandemic, eSport races can no longer be held on site. Finalists will be competing from home on Friday 30th October at 16:00 (GMT+1). As ever, they’ll be race with the new official MotoGP™20 Videogame from videogame developer, publisher and longstanding partner Milestone, with both race direction and the event powered by Lenovo Legion PCs.

The eleven finalists will race the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on the Italian Riviera in the first encounter and Australia’s awesome Phillip Island, the jewel in the MotoGP™ calendar, for the second. Both will be held over ten laps.

Fans can watch on motogp.com and esport.motogp.com, on selected TV broadcasters, and across social media platforms including YouTube (via the MotoGP™ and MotoGP™ eSport channels), MotoGP™ eSport Twitter, Instagram, Facebook (via MotoGP™ and MotoGP™ eSport pages) and Twitch via MotoGP™and MotoGP™ eSport.

Can anyone put an end to Williams_Adrian’s dominance? Tune in at 16:00 (GMT+1) on Friday 30th October to find out!

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham





