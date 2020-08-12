The world leader in damage protection products for motorcycles, R&G, is further expanding its product range with the all-new R&G “Gleam” collection. Joining the already-announced Nano Coating Spray and Corrosion Shield is a host of cleaning and lubricating products, specifically designed to make cleaning and caring for bikes easier than ever.

Following the launch of its Corrosion Shield last year, Hampshire-based R&G is excited to unveil its full R&G “Gleam” collection of products. This new range has been developed to help make cleaning and maintaining even easier and it contains everything required to keep bikes in the very best condition possible. Alongside the new range, R&G has also produced an attractive new display stand for its many dealers, allowing them to clearly showcase the entire range to customers.

The all-new Gleam collection consists of:

Motorcycle Degreaser

Effectively removes built-up grime and is safe to use on metal, plastic and rubber.

Disc Brake Cleaner

Improves overall braking performance and prolongs the life of brake discs and pads.

Silicone Shine

Gives the motorcycle that factory finish and leaves a deep, grime-resistant shine.

Helmet Fresh

Eradicates nasty odours and leaves crash helmets smelling clean and fresh!

Nano Bike Wash

This special biodegradable formula will quickly and efficiently remove all dirt and grime, without damaging the machine!

Waterless Bike Wash

Quickly clean light contaminants from bikes, with a streak-free, non-sticky, waterless wash.

Anti-fog Solution

Keep vision clear with the R&G Gleam Anti-fog solution, protecting visors and goggles from fogging up.

Helmet & Visor Cleaner

Quickly remove dirt and contaminants from crash helmets with the specially-formulated, pH-neutral and biodegradable cleaning solution.

Everyday Chain Lube

Protect drive chains over long distances and in any weather with this specially-created formula, designed to penetrate deep into the chain links. Suitable for both on- and off-road machines.

Chain Cleaner

To quickly remove contaminants from the final drive chain, breaking down the toughest grime.

Dry Chain Lube

The ultimate protection against dry and dusty conditions, R&G Gleam Chain Lube is wax-based and will not attract dirt or grime.

Wet Chain Lube

This super-sticky formula penetrates deep into the chain and offers ultimate lubrication, no matter how wet the ride!