Make Your Classic More Practical With Venhill

Usable in modern traffic as well as being an investment opportunity, motorcycles from the 1970s, 80s and 90s are an increasingly popular choice for enthusiasts.

Motorcycle control specialists since 1970, Venhill have a huge – and constantly expanding – range of replacement hydraulic hoses and cables for ‘practical classics’, offering owners a simple and cost-effective way to upgrade their machine’s controls.

Precision made in their UK factory, Venhill’s Powerhose Plus hydraulic hoses and Featherlight Cables feature the latest materials and construction for modern levels of performance, reliability and durability:

Powerhouse Plus hoses have a heat and expansion-resistant Teflon core, for more efficient fluid flow and increased braking force. DOT and TUV approved, each hose length is fitted with a stainless steel swivel nut, so it is easy to position the hose correctly.

Featherlight Cables feature marine-grade stainless steel inner wire for minimum stretch, with a low-friction PTFE liner, for smoother and lighter action.

Each kit is model-specific, for a fuss-free fit, and is easy to identify using Venhill’s online Part Finder.

Prices vary according to make and model – a replacement front brake kit for the Yamaha TDM850 (pictured) costs £84.90 (including VAT) and the matching rear brake kit is £29.87.

Both cables and hoses are produced in a wide range of colours and Venhill also provides a bespoke service, for those with special requirements.

For full cable and hose specifications and a complete fitment list, visit www.venhill.co.uk





If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

