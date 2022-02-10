Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Three days of official testing await as the premier class arrive on Lombok for their first taste of Pertamina Mandalika Circuit.

After the Shakedown Test and the two-day Sepang Test in Malaysia, the paddock is back on the road and heading for the island of Lombok in Indonesia. The FIM MotoGP™ World Championship returns to the country for the first time in over two decades, and it’s the brand new Pertamina Mandalika Circuit playing host.

There’s plenty on the agenda over the three days as riders aim to get to grips with the six left- and 11 right-handers. The circuit is more flowing and the straight is much shorter in comparison to Sepang, with only two hard braking zones. It’s sure to be an interesting three days as both rider and factory get their final preparations underway.

The test runs from 9:00 local time (GMT+8) until 17:00 on the 11th, 12th and 13th of February. As it was from Sepang, Live Timing will be available across the three days on motogp.com and on the official MotoGP™ app, as well as a range of updates, reports, highlights and more.

After The Flag will also be back in action with a live show each day, showcasing a host of interviews, analysis, features and footage of the track action. Once again, After The Flag will be hosted by MotoGP™’s Matt Birt and Louis Suddaby, and will link up live with Lombok for rider interviews and analysis, as well as unmissable insight from pitlane reporter Simon Crafar on the ground. The programme starts half an hour before the end of the test and continues for an hour after track action concludes at motogp.com.

TIMETABLE – LOCAL TIME

Friday 11th February

Track open: 09:00 – 17:00

After The Flag: 16:30 – 18:00

Saturday 12th February

Track open: 09:00 – 17:00

After The Flag: 16:30 – 18:00

Sunday 13th February

Track open: 09:00 – 17:00

After The Flag: 16:30 – 18:00

The road to Mandalika: a recap of what we’ve seen so far

A brief look through each factory’s focus and progress in pre-season so far.

DUCATI

Ducati left the Sepang Test on the front foot on the timesheets thanks to Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP™), with the sophomore putting in the fastest ever lap of Sepang on his GP21. The new GP22 also acquitted itself well, with the new engine showing gains in top speed and the new aero and updated air intake remaining a fixture. However, the feedback from riders at Sepang suggests there remains a margin for improvement and the Borgo Panigale factory will be keen to iron everything out ahead of Qatar.

Ducati’s updated ride-height device – which appears to now lower the front and rear of the machine – will likely steal more headlines at Mandalika too.

APRILIA

The Noale factory were one of the headline-stealers of the Sepang Test. After a 1-2 on Day 1, they ended the test second and fifth respectively – with both Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Viñales sounding very positive about the new, narrower 2022 machine. Espargaro praised the turning and corner speed improvements, although the Spaniard does remain undecided on which chassis is best.

Aprilia have said since the Jerez Test that Mandalika would be where they would finalise the machine. Will they have the same speed as we head for Indonesia? And are there are more innovations in the locker?

SUZUKI

Suzuki also made their improvements a headline act. The Hamamatsu factory confirmed they’ve improved their engine in the search for more top speed without compromising the established assets of the GSX-RR, and there were ripples of interest up and down pitlane at the steps forward on show in Sepang.

There were reportedly some more varied comments from the riders regarding aero and chassis updates, but plenty worked a treat. How will the Suzuki fare around the 17 apexes of Mandalika?

YAMAHA

The Iwata marque wanted more top speed heading into 2022 and there has reportedly been a small step forward, but not enough. Monster Energy Yamaha Team Manager Maio Meregalli admitted they expected a bigger improvement and in lieu of that, work has been focusing on finding more gains via aero.

Meregalli also said that the “real test” will be in Mandalika, so it’s almost time for Yamaha to choose their direction after another three days to try and maximise the 2022 YZR-M1.

HONDA

The new RC213V is one of the most compelling attractions of pre-season so far, as is the return of eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team). The number 93 is recovered and raring to go, despite feeling pretty tired after his return to the fray, and was the quickest Honda at Sepang. He says he needs to find its limits, but was positive about the all-new package.

Honda will continue refining the new machine at Mandalika, with all riders – Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda’s Pol Espargaro, Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) and Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) – working on the 2022 bike.

KTM

Many would give more than a pfennig for KTM’s thoughts as the Austrian factory continue to prove coy. New Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager Francesco Guidotti did confirm the overall plan at Sepang, however, with KTM looking to find a solid base from which to begin the season and then use that as a springboard after a tougher 2021.

Evaluating new parts and re-examining plenty from last year, it’s been all hands on deck for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder, alongside test riders Mika Kallio and MotoGP™ Legend Dani Pedrosa – with Tech 3 rookies Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez, of course, more focused on their own machines and adaptation.

The rookies: pre-season half term report

How the five premier class newbies are settling in so far.

By the end of the Shakedown and the two-day Sepang Test, it was Mooney VR46 Racing Team’s Marco Bezzecchi who took the top rookie honours – and the Italian was the only debutant to get into the 1:58s. It’s early doors yet, but that bodes well for the multiple Grand Prix winner after a more muted season in Moto2™, including some lingering injury issues. Can he get on terms with Mandalika and keep the roll going?

At Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing, Raul Fernandez kept the upper hand on teammate and 2021 Moto2™ Champion Remy Gardner. The Spaniard was just under two tenths off a 1:58 by the end of the test and continued to impress. Gardner, however, is suffering with a broken wrist sustained in training before testing began – not stopping him from taking part, but surely a limitation and, hopefully, one that will have improved slightly for the final test on Lombok.

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP™), meanwhile, got within 0.017 of Fernandez’ best – and despite missing two whole days of track time at the Shakedown due to illness. That’s an impressive job and the Italian will want to maximise his time on the circuit in Indonesia too. So will Darryn Binder (WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team) as he makes the leap from Moto3™ straight to MotoGP™. The South African shaved another second off his best from Day 1 to Day 2, and got down to a 1:59.857 as his adaptation continues.

Who will be the fastest rookie ahead of the Qatar GP? We’ll find out at Mandalika!

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security