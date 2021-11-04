Motorcycle Live, in association with Bikesure Insurance, returns to The NEC, Birmingham from Saturday 4 – Sunday 12 December. Over 55 manufacturersare back in force with familiar brands such as BMW, Ducati, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki and Triumph in attendance. Visitors will have the opportunity to see brand new 2022 models making their global and UK debut, within the halls of the NEC. There are UK premieres planned throughout the nine days, with some manufacturers showcasing the most amount of brand new models ever revealed at Motorcycle Live.

For visitors who are contemplating their next motorcycle purchase for the 2022 riding season, the Test Ride Zone sponsored by Shoei, Sidi and Spada is the perfect destination. Models from the leading manufacturers will be available to test ride on the road so visitors can get a real feel for how the motorcycle behaves. Once the options have been narrowed down, visitors can head over to the manufacturer stands and ask any questions they may have.

With the 2035 government announcement that all motorcycles sold in the UK are to emit zero emissions – take the opportunity to visit the Electric Test Ride Zone where a host of innovative manufacturers will have product available for test rides indoors. Product experts from these brands will be on hand to answer any questions you may have about the realities of using an electric motorcycle/scooter, as well as de-busting any myths surrounding the move from an internal combustion engine to fully electric.

Finlay McAllan (Managing Director, Motorcycle Live) said: “With over 55 manufacturers now confirmed at Motorcycle Live we can’t wait to see the brand new 2022 models on display in the UK for the first time. Never before has there been such a broad choice for our visitors, from mainstream manufacturers all the way to young brands pioneering the path of future mobility with their electric product portfolio”

Motorcycle Live 2021 returns to The NEC, Birmingham on Saturday 4 December with doors opening at 09:00am. Discounted advanced tickets are now on-sale and available from motorcyclelive.co.uk.

