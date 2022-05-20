Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

2017 WorldSSP300 Champion Marc Garcia set the fastest time on Friday in Estoril.

Garcia led after FP2 with a best time of 1’51.428s, whilst 21 riders were within one second of his pace in the combined standings

Garcia set his fastest time in FP1, having been unable to improve in the afternoon session.

While Kevin Sabatucci (Kawasaki GP Project) and Dirk Geiger (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki) finished in second and third place, Assen winners’ Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki) and Hugo de Cancellis (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300) concluded the opening day of the Estoril Round in fourth and 27th place respectively.

Iker Garcia Abella (Yamaha MS Racing) and Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) completed the top six whilst Championship leader Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team) was tenth 0.489s behind Garcia.

WorldSSP300 action resumes on Saturday with the Tissot Superpole at 9:45 and Race 1 at 12:40.

P1 – Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing) 1’51.428

“Today, I’m the fastest but I don’t have the best feeling with the bike yet. This morning I was first and this afternoon I was sixth; I have the pace, but I didn’t do a really fast lap. I need to be able to do a good lap with the slipstream. We need to keep working with the team to have a good bike for tomorrow’s Superpole and Race 1. I’m happy for today and I’ll do my best tomorrow.”

WorldSSP300 Combined Results after FP2

1. Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing) 1’51.428

2. Kevin Sabatucci (Kawasaki GP Project) +0.146s

3. Dirk Geiger (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki) +0.287s

4. Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki) +0.309s

5. Iker Garcia Abella (Yamaha MS Racing) +0.334s

6. Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) +0.352s

