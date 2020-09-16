A fast faction of Italians dominated Moto2™ last time out. Now, at the same track, can they do it again?

The San Marino GP was all about three men in Moto2™, and the good news for them? We’re about to do it all again at the same, home venue. It’s Luca Marini (Sky Racing Team VR46) who came out on top last time out to extend his Championship lead, and the Italian will be focused on a rinse and repeat.

Marini has nevertheless mentioned a number of times that, second time round at a track this season, he seems to retain the same pace… as those around him only get quicker. Will that prove true again or can the number 10 reverse the trend? Teammate Marco Bezzecchi (Sky Racing Team VR46) was the man duelling it out with him in the San Marino GP, so he’ll certainly be gunning for role reversals in Emilia Romagna.

Enea Bastianini (Italtrans Racing Team) will more be looking to flip the podium positions completely. He came third – just! – as he made up some serious ground on the duel ahead, and it’s a track he knows well, where he took his first Grand Prix win in Moto3™. Back on fighting form and ready for more, Bastianini is another reason to expect an Italian national anthem again on Sunday…

As John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) ruined the all-Italian run with his Moto3™ win last time out though, so too could a British threat do the same in the Moto2™ race in the Emilia Romagna GP. Sam Lowes (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) was on pole last time out but starting from pitlane due to a penalty from Styria… and he still managed to cut through the pack into eighth. Where would that pace have taken him from the front row? We will likely find out this weekend…

The likes of Xavi Vierge (Petronas Sprinta Racing), Augusto Fernandez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS), Tom Lüthi (Liqui Moly Intact GP), teammate Marcel Schrötter and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Beta Tools Speed Up) will be hoping to make a step forward and get in the mix though… can they move forward second time round?

Sam Lowes vs Italy may well be the story we expect, but plenty can always happen in Moto2™. Tune in for another stunner on Sunday the 20th of September at 12:30 (GMT +2).

Moto2™ Championship Standings

1 Luca Marini – Sky Racing Team VR46 – Kalex – 112

2 Enea Bastianini – Italtrans Racing Team – Kalex – 95

3 Marco Bezzecchi – Sky Racing Team VR46 – Kalex – 85

4 Jorge Martin – Red Bull KTM Ajo – Kalex – 79

5 Tetsuta Nagashima – Red Bull KTM Ajo – Kalex – 68