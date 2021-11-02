Marquez Cleared To Return This past Saturday Marc Marquez, while preparing for the Algarve Grand Prix with one of his standard off-road training sessions, suffered a fall that caused a slight head concussion.

After a few days of rest at home and seeing that he was still unwell, today Marquez has been assessed by doctors in a medical check-up to evaluate his current status.

As a precautionary measure, this coming weekend Marquez will not contest the Algarve Grand Prix.

