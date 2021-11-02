This past Saturday Marc Marquez, while preparing for the Algarve Grand Prix with one of his standard off-road training sessions, suffered a fall that caused a slight head concussion.
After a few days of rest at home and seeing that he was still unwell, today Marquez has been assessed by doctors in a medical check-up to evaluate his current status.
As a precautionary measure, this coming weekend Marquez will not contest the Algarve Grand Prix.
Follow us on social media:
Instagram: @superbikenews
Twitter: @sbknews
Facebook: @superbikenews
SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here
Click here for more info on Arai Helmets
Click here for more info on Xena Security
Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here
Subscribe to our news channels: Here