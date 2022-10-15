Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Just 0.013 separate the two, with Bagnaia, Aleix Espargaro and Quartararo for close company as Bastianini misses the cut for Q2.

Since 2013, MotoGP™ Legend Jorge Lorenzo has been the fastest rider ever to lap Phillip Island, but no more. Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) is the new all-time lap record holder at the Australian track, and by a mere smidge as Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) missed out by just 0.013. The number 93 also had a helping tow from Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) as the two lapped in tandem, with Pecco just pipped to it but still completing the front row.

Martin had been on the pace as soon as Q2 started, punching out a 1:28.112 out the gate – the fastest lap of the weekend to that point. He would hold onto that honour for just a lap as Bagnaia clocked a 1:28.054 next time through, and they were the top two at the end of the opening runs, with Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) third on a 1:28.174. Marc Marquez sat fifth on a 1:28.313, having been forced into one of his trademark front-end saves exiting ‘MG’ on his second flying lap which saw him veer onto the grass.

With the second runs on in earnest, Johann Zarco jumped to the top with a 1:28.007 before Martin made it a Prima Pramac Racing one-two with the first lap of Phillip Island that was quicker than Lorenzo’s 1:27.899 in 2013.

Marquez then tagged on behind Bagnaia for the final few minutes of the session, and with the chequered flag about to come out, the number 63 moved up to second on a 1:27.953 but was beaten almost immediately by the Honda rider in his slipstream, who set a 1:27.780. That made for a top four of Martin, Marc Marquez, Bagnaia, and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), with Quartararo edging back up to fifth thanks to a 1:27.973 on his final lap.

When all’s said and done, Bagnaia is the first of the title contenders as a few stack up from third back, with Aleix Espargaro heading Row 2 in fourth and Championship leader Quartararo right alongside. Quartararo was the final rider in the 1:27s, with Zarco just into the 1:28 bracket. Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) slots into seventh.

It was a tougher session for Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) as he’ll start eighth – although he did win from seventh at Motegi. For fellow challenger Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) it was an even tougher one, however, as the number 23 was in Q1 and then failed to make the cut – after also getting held up by Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing). The Portuguese rider did a practice start too early and then was slow on the line, gaining a three-place grid penalty and a Long Lap.

Zarco was the quickest in Q1 and moved through alongside Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) as the two pipped Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) and Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) late in the session. The latter duo therefore line up P13 and P14.

Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) starts ninth as he joins Marini and Miller on an all-Ducati Row 3, with Rins forced to settle for tenth ahead of automatic Q2 graduate Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol).

Qualifying didn’t go to plan for Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) and he’ll start P12. After topping the timesheets in FP4, ‘Top Gun’ will certainly be ready to move forward on race day.

With five riders in 40 points, there’s more and more at stake as the time to make a comeback gets shorter and shorter. Just three races now remain, and the first of those is sure to be a stunner as Phillip Island hosts for the first time since 2019. Make sure to tune in at 14:00 (GMT +11) to see who can tame the Island!

MotoGP™: TOP THREE

1 Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) – Ducati – 1’27.767

2 Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) – Honda – +0.013

3 Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) – Ducati – +0.186



Jorge Martin: “For sure, Lorenzo won’t be super-happy today now, but for sure, it’s time to beat those records because the bikes are much faster now. Yesterday, I was a bit lost because this track is so fast – it’s my first time here so I had to take the measurements – but finally today, I had good pace. I feel strong for the race also, and for time attack, I thought I could also be competitive – not that much, for sure. Making a 27, it’s amazing, but I’m feeling good and I think we can fight to the end tomorrow.”

