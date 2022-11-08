Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Master the terrain and discover the open road – 701 Enduro and 701 Supermoto models available now.

Distinctive new styling enhances Husqvarna Motorcycles’ exceptionally versatile 701 pairing for 2023.

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce the availability of the innovative 2023 701 Enduro and 701 Supermoto machines, with each model upgraded with a striking new colour scheme. Continuing to set the benchmark for large-displacement single-cylinder motorcycles, these machines feature advanced technology and the latest electronic rider aids to create an unparalleled riding experience both on and offroad.

The two models, each uniquely characterised by Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Swedish DNA, are equipped with an intelligently designed LCD dashboard. The USB port ensures a constant charge to navigational devices for uninterrupted riding while an RPM display and gear selection indicator are clearly visible at a glance. Riders can quickly personalise their machine by selecting from two ride modes and by activating, or deactivating, traction control. These options allow for a truly customised set-up to be created on both the 701 Enduro and 701 Supermoto.

On tarmac and beyond, the 701 Enduro is a highly proficient machine, and is finished with an understated, Swedish-inspired livery. With the ability to disengage the ABS function, riders can take full control of braking on loose terrain. For the 701 Supermoto, a commanding presence on the open road is achieved with its darker, distinctive black and grey colour scheme, while a Brembo Monoblock four-piston front brake caliper and 320 mm brake disc ensure superior stopping power.

Technical highlights:

Striking new colours and graphics create a distinctive and progressive look

Brembo Monoblock front brake caliper on the 701 Supermoto for exceptional braking performance

Advanced Ride Mode functionality includes Supermoto/Offroad ABS modes

ABS functionality can be fully disengaged on 701 Enduro for exceptional offroad performance

LCD dashboard with integrated gear indicator and RPM display

USB port for charging navigational devices

Cornering ABS

Lean-angle-sensitive traction control

Easy shift

Chromium-molybdenum steel trellis frame

Aluminium swingarm

Polyamide rear subframe with integrated fuel tank

74 hp single-cylinder engine

Ride-by-wire throttle

Power assist slipper clutch

To be fully prepared for all conditions and to dress for each ride, the Functional Apparel collection is a comprehensive range of items that deliver the highest levels of protection, functionality, and comfort. In addition, further customisation of the 701 Enduro and 701 Supermoto machines can be achieved with the extensive line-up of Technical Accessories designed to add protection, durability, and to enhance the styling of both motorcycles.

The 2023 701 Enduro and 701 Supermoto are available now at authorised The 2023 701 Enduro and 701 Supermoto are available now at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers. Availability may differ from country to country. For all details on pricing and availability please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles subsidiary or importer.

