Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK
Master the terrain and discover the open road – 701 Enduro and 701 Supermoto models available now.
Distinctive new styling enhances Husqvarna Motorcycles’ exceptionally versatile 701 pairing for 2023.
Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce the availability of the innovative 2023 701 Enduro and 701 Supermoto machines, with each model upgraded with a striking new colour scheme. Continuing to set the benchmark for large-displacement single-cylinder motorcycles, these machines feature advanced technology and the latest electronic rider aids to create an unparalleled riding experience both on and offroad.
The two models, each uniquely characterised by Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Swedish DNA, are equipped with an intelligently designed LCD dashboard. The USB port ensures a constant charge to navigational devices for uninterrupted riding while an RPM display and gear selection indicator are clearly visible at a glance. Riders can quickly personalise their machine by selecting from two ride modes and by activating, or deactivating, traction control. These options allow for a truly customised set-up to be created on both the 701 Enduro and 701 Supermoto.
On tarmac and beyond, the 701 Enduro is a highly proficient machine, and is finished with an understated, Swedish-inspired livery. With the ability to disengage the ABS function, riders can take full control of braking on loose terrain. For the 701 Supermoto, a commanding presence on the open road is achieved with its darker, distinctive black and grey colour scheme, while a Brembo Monoblock four-piston front brake caliper and 320 mm brake disc ensure superior stopping power.
- Striking new colours and graphics create a distinctive and progressive look
- Brembo Monoblock front brake caliper on the 701 Supermoto for exceptional braking performance
- Advanced Ride Mode functionality includes Supermoto/Offroad ABS modes
- ABS functionality can be fully disengaged on 701 Enduro for exceptional offroad performance
- LCD dashboard with integrated gear indicator and RPM display
- USB port for charging navigational devices
- Cornering ABS
- Lean-angle-sensitive traction control
- Easy shift
- Chromium-molybdenum steel trellis frame
- Aluminium swingarm
- Polyamide rear subframe with integrated fuel tank
- 74 hp single-cylinder engine
- Ride-by-wire throttle
- Power assist slipper clutch
For more Husqvarna Motorcycles news check out our dedicated page Husqvarna Motorcycles News
or head to the official Husqvarna Motorcycles website husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-gb.html
Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK
Follow us on social media:
Instagram: @superbikenews
Twitter: @sbknews>
Facebook: @superbikenews
Click here for more info on Arai Helmets
Click here for more info on Xena Security