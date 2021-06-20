Matteo Bertelle Wins From Pole Sachsenring Rookies Race 2

Matteo Bertelle won his first Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup race in dramatic fashion. The 17-year-old Italian was in the lead battle all the way and managed to avoid a 5 rider fall starting the final laps that took out the rest of the lead group.

After his solitary last lap he crossed the line over 2 seconds ahead of Daniel Muñoz with Tatchakorn Buasri granted 3rd after Diogo Moreira was penalised a place for a last lap track limits infraction.

It had been another incredible KTM battle and with the laps counting down Saturday’s winner David Alonso looked most comfortable in the lead. As the pack went onto the last lap he was under great pressure from Daniel Holgado, David Muñoz, Marcos Uriarte, Iván Ortolá and Bertelle.”

“The six all funnelled into Turn 1 and simply didn’t fit, Bertelle managed to back out of it but the other five ended in the gravel, fortunately without serious injury.

Matteo Bertelle takes the luck and the win

“It has been a fantastic weekend. Yesterday was an unlucky day but today was a lucky day. I am so sorry for the other guys who crashed but this is the race.”

“I had a very good feeling with the bike and I say thanks to my mechanic Frederico and everyone who supports me so much and I will see you in Austria.”

Daniel Muñoz looking for more

“It was a very difficult race because I have pain in my arm all week,” explained the 15-year-old Spaniard. “But I am happy for the podium. I still want more because I couldn’t run with the first group in the last laps.”

“For this I am not happy but I am training and working for the next races. I still need to improve a lot of things and I want to battle at the front at the Red Bull Ring and have the rhythm to be fighting at the front right to the last laps.”

Tatchakorn Buasri happy to podium

“Today I am very happy because I improved a lot,” enthused the 20-year-old Thai. “I was fighting in the front group. In the last few laps I lost the leaders as I had a big highside as I opened the throttle and then there was a big gap to the lead group.”

“Then the front group had a big crash and I was then fighting for 2nd place. It was a great last lap battle and finally I could get the podium. I am very excited and happy with the result. I think we made big improvements and I can’t wait to go racing again.”

David Alonso misses the double

“Today I made a good start but in the first corner I touched with some rider and then I was at the back of the group more or less, waiting until the last laps. I felt good and also the riders were pushing hard so I stayed there,” explained the 15-year-old Colombian.

“Then with 5 laps to go I got into the lead and I pushed hard. I was happy that I could do good laps alone. It was fast but I could not get away. In the last lap I was second but going to be first then one rider hit us all and that finished the race.”

