From Future Stars To Legends, MAVTV To Deliver Even More MotoAmerica Racing Action In 2021.

Along with Live Coverage Of Every Supersport Race And Even More Historic Superbike Races, SportbikeTrackGear.com Junior Cup To Be Featured In The New “After School Next Gen Racing” Block To Air On America’s Premier Motorsports Network.

MotoAmerica, the premier motorcycle road racing series in North America, has announced that in addition to airing live coverage of the 2021 MotoAmerica Supersport Series as it did in 2020, MAVTV Motorsports Network will feature the MotoAmerica SportbikeTrackGear.com Junior Cup Series in its new kids programming block called “After School Next Gen Racing.”

In addition to “After School Next Gen Racing,” which begins on February 3 from 4 to 5 p.m. (Eastern), MAVTV will also air past MotoAmerica Superbike races every Friday night from 7 to 8 p.m. (Eastern), beginning on February 5.

“Having our SportbikeTrackGear.com Junior Cup featured on MAVTV in a block of programming built around kids is great,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “This could go a long way in introducing motorcycle road racing to a younger audience and there might even be a potential champion who starts getting interested in the sport via MAVTV. It’s also cool that MAVTV will be showcasing some of our past HONOS Superbike races in addition to their coverage of Supersport, which they started with last season.”

MAVTV Motorsports Network is the only cable television channel in the U.S. offering motorsports fans 24/7 coverage of motorsports and automotive content. With MAVTV, viewers gain access to exclusive live-event coverage and featured programming. From mainstream racing series to grassroots events and custom car builds, MAVTV has something for all motorsport enthusiasts.

“The MotoAmerica Supersport Series has been a huge success with MAVTV viewers,” said John Duff, MAVTV Head of Content. “We’re pleased to renew our distribution deal with the series and expand upon our coverage of MotoAmerica in 2021. By adding past Superbike races and featuring the Junior Cup Series in our new ‘After School Next Gen Racing’ block, we are providing race fans, young and old, with the high-speed, two-wheel racing they crave.”

2021 MotoAmerica Series Schedule

*March 30-31 Circuit of The Americas Austin, Texas

April 30-May 1 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Braselton, Georgia

May 21-23 Virginia International Raceway Danville, Virginia

June 11-13 Road America Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

June 25-27 Ridge Motorsports Park Shelton, Washington

July 9-11 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Monterey, California

July 30-August 1 Brainerd International Raceway Brainerd, Minnesota

August 13-15 Pittsburgh Int’l Race Complex Wampum, Pennsylvania

September 10-12 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, New Jersey

September 17-19 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, Alabama

**TBD Circuit of The Americas Austin, Texas

*Dunlop Tire Test (all classes)

** Superbike only with MotoGP

