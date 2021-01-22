FS-3 Racing, the official Bennetts British Superbike Championship Kawasaki team, is providing a home for Max Cook in 2021 on his return to the BSB paddock after three years on Red Bull Rookies and Junior World Championship duty. The 2017 Motostar Moto3 standard class champion and British Talent Cup front runner scored a Rookies podium at the Sachsenring and a junior world championship Moto 3 best finish of fifth at Aragon. Max also set a new junior Moto 3 lap record at Portimao – bettering Fabio Quartararo’s time from 2014.

18-year-old Max will be challenging for the Pirelli National Junior Superstock championship riding a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R prepared by Nick Morgan at MSS Performance and operating out of the Dad’s and Lad’s paddock base which Nick has created with Mark Smith-Halvorsen. Max was hoping to make further progress on the international stage but due to a lack of opportunities and financial pressures, he is coming back to the British scene and aiming to capitalise on the experience he has gained racing in Europe. As well as competing in the junior superstock class.

FS-3 Racing have a reputation for supporting young talent and team owner Nigel Snook is delighted to be supporting another rider with the potential to be a star of the future. ‘’We have followed Max closely and supported his progress over the past four seasons so when the opportunity arose, we were more than happy to support his return to the British championship. For the past three years he has been competing against the fastest young riders in the world. With Nick Morgan preparing the bike and providing technical support, we know Max will have a competitive bike. There is no doubt in my mind that he has the right attitude and skills to make a real impact on the junior superstock championship’’.

Commenting on his return to the British championship, Max said, “I am so excited to be back competing in the UK with FS-3 Racing. I will have some great people behind me and cannot thank Nigel enough for the opportunity. I am really looking forward to racing a bigger bike after a number of years campaigning Moto 3 bikes. Having an MSS Performance 600 Kawasaki prepared by Nick Morgan and benefitting from his technical input at the tracks means I will have no excuses. I am sure my experience racing in Europe will enable me to adapt quickly to a new bike in a very competitive class. It is good to know I will be back on familiar circuits competing for wins in 2021. I can’t wait to get going’’.

