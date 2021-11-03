Tucano Urbano’s extensive range of rainwear has been designed to meet the needs of all types of scooter and motorcycle riders; starting with those who only ride occasionally to those who ride day-in, day-out, in all weather conditions.

For ultimate convenience and 360-degree weather protection, Tucano Urbano introduces its new NANO RAIN ZETA jacket to its new Autumn/Winter 2021/2022 collection.

Super-compact, the NANO RAIN ZETA jacket is a rain jacket made from a breathable, windproof and waterproof Ripstop polyamide outer with a high waterproof rating (5000mm), taped seams and a storm trap on the collar. For maximum breathability, there’s an aeration system under the arms.

Ideal for commuting, the jacket can be worn over a backpack with its backpack extension zipped panel on the back, and also comes with an ergonomic hood that can be used to protect from the rain when off the bike, and folded away into the neck when wearing a helmet on the bike.

The jacket can be stored in a small pouch that can be attached to backpacks or luggage by means of the Velcro strap.

Available in Dark Blue or Fluorescent Yellow, in seven sizes from XS-3XL, with RRP £72.99.

Pair the NANO RAIN ZETA with the PANTA NANO RAIN ZETA matching rain trousers.

Super-compact when folded down, the PANTA NANO RAIN ZETA trousers feature concealed and extractable shoe covers, as well as pleats at the ankles to make it easy to get them on and off – even in the rain – and reflective inserts on the ankles for enhanced visibility.

Available in Black or Fluorescent Yellow, in seven sizes from XS-3XL, with RRP £44.99.

For more Tucano Urbano News check out our dedicated page Tucano Urbano News

For more information on Tucano Urbano products visit tucanourbano.com/en/

