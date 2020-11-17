Following 2019’s success in MXGP, the Maxxis MaxxCross range was yet again crowned champion and delivered impressive results in every 2020 championship.

For the second consecutive year, MaxxCross tyres won the European 125cc Motocross Championship with Andrea Bonacorsi of Fantic Motor factory team after the title win in 2019 with Mattia Guadagnini. The newest addition to the MaxxCross range, the MX-SM sand tyre proved itself next to the championship-winning MX-ST, offering consistently high performance across every track.

The former European MX125 champion Mattia Guadagnini of Husqvarna Junior Maddii Racing competed in the EMX250 this year and despite being his first full season into the new category, he conquered the championship standings and took the 2nd place in the European 250cc Motocross Championship. It was an outstanding season for Mattia, who towards the end of the season won an incredible nine consecutive races.

Providing impressive performance right to the end of the season, the Maxxis MaxxCross tyres dominated the European 2T Motocross Championship with three podium finishes in the last round. Not only did Nicholas Lapucci of Fantic Racing win the last EMX2T round following victory in both heats, but Maxxis MaxxCross tyres claimed the silver and bronze medals in the overall standings too with Federico Tuani from Husqvarna Junior Maddii Racing and Kade Tinkler-Walker.

The two main championship classes, MX2 and MXGP, also saw amazing results from Maxxis riders as Ruben Fernandez from Yamaha SDM team consistently achieved top-10 finishes in the MX2 division and Brian Bogers of KTM Marchetti Racing scored the best time in one of the qualifying rounds in MXGP, finishing the Championship 10th overall.

The season was an excellent showcase of the quality of both MaxxCross MX-ST intermediate tyres and the new MaxxCross MX-SM sand tyres. With four Championship medals in total, over 15 race wins, 30 podiums and over 100 Top 10 finishes in all categories, the MaxxCross range just keeps performing.

You can find more information about the championship-winning MaxxCross range at maxxis.co.uk. Alternatively, ask your local Maxxis dealer for the MaxxCross MX-ST or MX-SM.



