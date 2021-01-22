DIGA Procross GASGAS Factory Racing team will be using the new MaxxCross range of Maxxis motocross tyres in the 2021 MX2 FIM Motocross World Championship.

DIGA Procross GASGAS Factory Racing has chosen Maxxis tyres as their exclusive tyre supplier for the 2021 MX2 FIM Motocross World Championship.

Further to a series of test days, involving comprehensive tests of the MaxxCross range of motocross tyres newly developed by Maxxis Tyres, DIGA Procross GASGAS Factory Racing have elected to race on the Maxxis range throughout the 2021 MX2 FIM Motocross World Championship.

Maxxis has been an official tyre supplier to MXGP since 2019, achieving immense success in its opening years, winning the European 125cc Motocross Championship in both 2019 and 2020 and achieving over 100 top-ten finishes in the 2020 season across the EMX125, EMX250, MX2 and MXGP Championships. Following this success, Maxxis’ team partnership portfolio has expanded year-on-year, leading to its maiden factory team support agreement for the 2021 season.

DIGA Procross GASGAS Factory Racing will be using the MaxxCross tyre range, comprised of the MaxxCross MX-ST for mid-soft tracks, the MaxxCross MX-SM for sand tracks and the newest addition to the range, the MaxxCross MX-MH for mid-hard tracks, creating a comprehensive range of products for optimal performance across all track surfaces featured in the MXGP calendar.

This news arrives on the coattails of the announcement that all 2021 GASGAS motocross bikes will feature the MaxxCross MX-ST fitted as Original Equipment.

The same tyres used in the 2021 MX2 FIM Motocross World Championship by DIGA Procross GASGAS Factory Racing and featured as an OE fitment on GASGAS 2021 motocross models are available for everyday motocross riders, opening championship-winning performance to the aspiring motocross riders of today.

