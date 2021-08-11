Maxxis Tyres have been chosen as Original Equipment for a range of TM’s latest enduro and motocross bikes.

Following the news of TM Boano opting to compete in the 2021 EnduroGP season on the new MaxxEnduro tyre, Maxxis are thrilled to announce their OE relationship with motocross, enduro and bicycle manufacturer TM. The EnduroGP-winning Maxxis MaxxEnduro tyre is OE on the TM EN 125/ 144 2-stroke and the TM EN 250/ 300 4-stroke enduro bikes, providing the perfect translation of power of these intelligently-developed bikes into immense control, handling and speed on open ground.

Meanwhile, the European Motocross Championship- winning Maxxis MaxxCross MX-ST+ is fitted as standard to a variety of TM motocross bikes, from the MX85 2- stroke (both wheel sizes) to the MX125/144 2- stroke and the MX250/ 300 2-stroke and MX 450 4-stroke models, bringing championship-winning handling, performance and control to riders opting for the 2022 TM range of MX bikes.

The MaxxEnduro tyre was chosen by the winner of the 2019 EnduroGP season and is ridden by TM Boano Racing in the 2021 EnduroGP, where key rider Wil Ruprecht currently leads the E2 class while simultaneously fighting for the EnduroGP title.

In the motocross world, the MaxxCross MX-ST+ has undergone recent development, enabling riders of every level to ride harder for longer across a wider variety of terrain. Following this development, the MX-ST+ has achieved over thirty top-10 finishes and seven podiums across the FIM Motocross World Championship and the Motocross European Championship in 2021 already.

In addition, TM’s 2022 e- bike, the Sinfonia 22 RR, is clad with one of Maxxis’ leading off-road cycle tyres developed with Greg Minnaar, the Assegai with EXO+ protection and triple compound construction, which is designed to enable maximum control and grip for mountain bikers and downhill riders on difficult and technical terrain.

The comprehensive 2022 range of TM motocross, enduro and e- bikes is available now , and replacement MaxxEnduro, MaxxCross MX- ST+ and Assegai tyres for every TM model are available from local Maxxis dealers.

