Maxxis Tyres Original Equipment On Beta Rr Enduro Range

Following significant success in the EnduroGP in recent years, Maxxis Tyres’ MaxxEnduro tyre has been chosen as the OE fitment for the 2022 range of Beta RR Enduro and RR Racing Enduro motorcycles, which will be available to buy from June 2021.

Maxxis have worked closely with Beta to ensure that the tyres provide traction in perfect harmony with their latest range of enduro bikes. Since 2020, the Taiwan headquarters of Maxxis have been communicating with Beta to develop these tyres perfectly for the needs of both the Italian manufacturer, and the riders who will be buying these tyres again and again for their continued, reliable performance.

The MaxxEnduro tyre features a precise, nimble 90/90-21 front tyre which offers the reliable handling any enduro rider needs. The rear tyre is a grippy, capable 140/80-18 tyre with chunky tread blocks which provide a huge contact patch for sheer surfaces such as rocks and hard-pack terrain, while the block edges remain sharp for cutting into looser surfaces for consistently reliable grip across an entire enduro course.

Meanwhile, the meticulously designed tyre enables the rider to capitalise on the true power of the bike, accurately translating the incredible power of the Beta engines to any riding surface.

Combined, the Beta RR Enduro range and the MaxxEnduro tyre fitments provide a unique experience to the enduro rider; the exhilarating power combined with consistent reliability creates a feeling of absolute freedom while riding, enabling riders to push their enduro skills harder than ever before.

To showcase the incredible performance offered by the MaxxEnduro and the Beta RR Enduro range, Maxxis will supply tyres for the 2021 Beta Trophy, a series of five enduro races to take place throughout Italy beginning on 18th April and ending on 3rd October with Beta’s own event, Betaday. Riders considering upgrading to the 2022 Beta RR Enduro and RR Racing Enduro range will be able to view these races online via www.soloenduro.it

“We are excited to demonstrate the capabilities of our championship-winning MaxxEnduro tyre through the Beta Trophy and to every rider of a 2022 Beta RR Enduro model. We have developed this tyre very carefully, considering every piece of data at our disposal, to find the perfect solution for enduro riders everywhere.” – Sjoerd Fokkens, Product Manager – Motorcycle Off-Road, Maxxis

The MaxxEnduro tyre is available now from enduro dealers nationwide and will be fitted as standard on all 2022 Beta RR Enduro and RR Racing Enduro models.

