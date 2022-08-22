Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

After a 30 minutes delay whilst personnel were moved to where they were needed, the 2022 Manx Grand Prix fired into life on a sunny afternoon. The course was dry apart from Ramsey Hairpin. Starting proceedings was the speed controlled, escorted lap for the newcomers. Once they had reached Ramsey the Superbikes and Seniors were let loose; led by Brian McCormack and Michael Rutter. Next away were Davo Johnson, winner in 2019 and Jamie Coward.

The corner above the Guthrie Memorial was the vantage point for the early part of the session. After the newcomers had gone past something faster could be seen approaching. It was Brian McCormack on the Greenall Kawasaki that he has taken over from Derek Sheils. His teammate Rob Hodson was next; both were fast and neat. Davo Johnson was impressive; given that he was forced to sit out the TT. First of the Senior riders to sweep around the left hand bend was Jamie Williams; definitely one to have podium potential. Stephen Smith, Marc Colvin, Dean Osborne, and David McConnachy were others who made an impression. It was good to see and hear the Hizzy replica Norton of Richard Wilson. The number of bikes on the course was not what it once was for MGP sessions, and it seemed a tad flat.

Several riders failed to complete the first lap; the Michaels; Rutter and Dunlop; amongst them and many stopped to make adjustments; normal for the first session. Second lap speeds were higher and amongst the newcomers Paul Cassidy was very impressive; his best lap was at 106.370mph. Stephen Smith posted the fastest Senior lap at 118.871mph. Jamie Williams and David McConnachy were both over 115mph. Brian McCormack set the fastest Superbike lap; right at the end of their session; with a lap at 120.164mph; Rob Hodson also lapped at over 120mph. Craig, Neve, Paul Jordan and Davo Johnson all recorded 119mph laps.

The second session was red flagged shortly after it started due to an accident on the approach to Union Mills. The rider involved was conscious and taken to Noble’s Hospital for treatment; hopefully he will be out and about very quickly. The riders were escorted back to the Grandstand and a restart was made. Michael Dunlop was a country mile ahead of the others as he passed the memorial and swept through the bend; his shoulder inches away from the wall on the inside. There was some good action as the varied mix of machines were hustled away towards the 27th and onto the Mountain Mile. Another impressive newcomer was Eoin O’Siochru; his best was 102.629mph on his Junior (650cc Supertwin) Kawasaki. Chris Moore led the Junior lap charts at 112.778mph; Jamie Williams (Kawasaki) also lapped at over 112mph. Francesco Curinga was third; just ahead of compatriot Andrea Majola; both were Paton mounted.

Michael Dunlop’s lap of 112.611mph on the Honda was beaten late on by James Hind who scorched around at 114.137mph on his Yamaha. Ian Lougher was third at 112.258mph; 39 years after his course debut! Michael Browne was impressive lapping at over 108mph on his first time out on the course on a two stroke machine. The Classic Senior gave us normal service with John McGuinness top of the charts on the beautiful Paton at 109.637mph. Stefano Bonetti was second at 104.939mph on his Paton; with Jamie Coward third on his Norton at 104.481mph.

Weather permitting sessions will be held on each evening up to and including Thursday. Racing begins on Friday afternoon; followed by Saturday and Monday will see the final races and the end of the shortest MGP meeting ever.

