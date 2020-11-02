MCIA urges Government to recognise PTW retailers in England as essential businesses

MCIA, the trade body for the Powered Two Wheeler (PTW) industry, today urges Government to add PTW retailers in England to their list of essential businesses, alongside bicycle shops.

Bicycle shops are rightly deemed essential to support those for whom cycling is a viable commuting option. However, the recent boom in registrations of commuter PTWs, where post-Spring lockdown demand has seen year-to-date sales outstrip 2019, shows that for many, their commute is beyond pedal-power.

For those with longer commutes, or who work anti-social hours, a small capacity or electric PTW provides cost-effective, congestion-busting, easy-to-park, isolated travel that is easy to access and enjoyable to use. It is therefore paramount that those selling and maintaining these vehicles are granted essential business status to keep a large number of Britons mobile during this difficult period.

