The Brit starts his home GP four tenths clear of Guevara as Garcia ends Friday down in P18.

John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) dominated the afternoon at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix, pulling four tenths clear by the end of action to top the timesheets ahead of Izan Guevara (Gaviota ASGAS Aspar Team). Xavier Artigas (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP) completed the top three, with Championship leader Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) down in P18 on Day 1 despite the number 11 topping FP1 at Silverstone.

FP1

Garcia hit first, but it was only by 0.041 ahead of fellow frontrunner Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing). Lorenzo Fellon (SIC58 Squadra Corse) also impressed in third, still within an infinitesimal 0.061 of the top.

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) was only 0.109 off Garcia too, before a slightly bigger gap back to Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI). He had Kaito Toba (CIP Green Power) for close company, with Guevara in P7 as he aims to keep closing the gap to FP1-leading teammate Garcia.

The first session on Friday was light on drama, with an issue only hitting for Dani Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo) as he was Black Flagged… but for a transponder issue, which was soon fixed for the number 96 to head back out.



FP2 + Provisional Q2 places

McPhee rose to the fore in FP2 with a huge advantage, with Guevara only able to get within 0.433 of the Scotsman. It was a long way ahead of teammate Garcia, however, as the number 11 languished down in P18.

Artigas impressed in third ahead of Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing), with Fellon remaining high up the timesheets in the afternoon in fifth. Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) was next up ahead of David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports), with some firepower just behind in the form of Foggia and Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo), both of whom need to get their seasons back on winning form if they’re to challenge.

Assen winner Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) completes the top ten overall, with Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse), Adrian Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Tech 3), Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) and Öncü currently on to move through… leaving Garcia waiting for FP3 to try and take a place in Q2.

That FP3 begins at 9:00 (GMT +1) on Friday, before qualifying for the lightweight class from 12:35!

FRIDAY: TOP 3

1 John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) – Husqvarna – 2’10.939

2 Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – +0.433

3 Xavier Artigas (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP) – CFMoto – +0.584

